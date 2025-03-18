Surge in repeat hospital visits for lung conditions such as asthma – analysis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people visiting hospital at least five times a year for emergency care for breathing issues has risen by almost a quarter across England, according to new analysis.

Repeat admissions put “immense” strain on the mental and physical health of patients, experts warned, amid claims many do not “receive the respect of dignity they deserve”.

Asthma + Lung UK is calling for the issue to be prioritised as part of the Government’s upcoming 10 Year Health Plan to prevent lung health from “falling to the bottom of the pile”.

The charity’s analysis of NHS England Hospital Episode Statistics found there were 42,050 visits to emergency departments in 2023/24 for breathing issues, in which the patient had attended A&E five or more times in a year.

This is an increase of 22.8% on the previous 12 months.

Of those needing emergency treatment for lung conditions, 45% of people with asthma and 58% of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a group of lung conditions that cause breathing difficulties, were repeat attendees.

However, an Asthma + Lung UK survey of 3,428 patients found almost half (49%) were not offered follow-up appointments for their lung condition the last time they received emergency care.

Some 55% also told the poll that better access to GPs would have helped to avoid the use of emergency care.

Sarah Sleet, chief executive of Asthma + Lung UK, said: “It is unacceptable that people with lung conditions are being shunted between primary care and hospitals like this.

“We are living in the 21st century, and nobody should be stuck in A&E, fighting for breath, simply because their basic care has been neglected.”

The analysis also highlighted regional variations in patients attending A&E five times or more.

North East and North Cumbria topped the list with 4,490, followed by West Yorkshire (3,050), Cheshire and Merseyside (2,625), Greater Manchester (2,030) and Birmingham and Solihull (1,895).

Those at the bottom of the list included Surrey Heartlands (310), Gloucestershire (245), Frimley (155) and Somerset (100).

The charity is calling for the Government to prioritise lung health in the upcoming 10 Year Health Plan.

It has also called for action to tackle mouldy housing, air pollution and smoking, as well as a £40 million ring-fenced fund for lung functions tests that help monitor conditions such as asthma and COPD.

Ms Sleet added: “We know the NHS can’t fix everything at once, but lung health cannot keep falling to the bottom of the pile, nor can we allow people’s postcodes or deprivation to determine their lung health outcomes.

“We need to see breathing issues taken seriously, and although we welcome government plans to create better neighbourhood health provision this must include a stronger focus on improving respiratory care otherwise these dehumanising and avoidable rebound hospital visits will continue to rise.”

Emma Thompson, 47, from Wiltshire, has been in hospital 48 times in the last five years because of complications with asthma.

Her condition deteriorated in 2019 after a bout of flu.

“Ever since, I have been living on a knife edge – I can no longer work, and I’m too scared to go out for a walk on my own in case I have an asthma attack,” Ms Thompson said.

“On a couple of occasions, I’ve been rushed straight to intensive care, and I have lost count of the number of times that I thought I was going to die.

“I am lucky that I have a good GP, but my experience in hospital has never been good, and my asthma has repeatedly been dismissed as anxiety.”

Dr Sharada Gudur, who works as consultant respiratory physician in Lancashire and is an Asthma + Lung UK respiratory champion, said: “Lung health in this country is in a critical state, and if urgent action isn’t taken, it will need resuscitation.

“The challenges are deep-rooted, but they simply cannot be ignored.

“The irony is that in medical school, respiratory care is the priority as the first thing you are taught to do is to check a patient’s breathing. But in practice, the reverse is true as lung health is rooted in much bigger problems like deprivation, poor housing, and smoking.

“We need real commitment to tackle the roots causes of lung disease, but that’s only part of the problem. People are having repeat exacerbations, especially in densely populated parts of the country like the North West, where I work, because services simply cannot meet need.

“The impact of repeat admissions on patients’ mental and physical health is immense. All too often, they don’t receive the respect of dignity they deserve, and the toll on their lungs and other organs really can reduce their lifespan and cause depression.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “This Government is committed to transforming diagnostic services, including for lung diseases.

“We have already made progress on our mission to cut waiting lists – delivering an extra two million appointments seven months early and we’re investing an extra £1.5 billion on new surgical hubs and AI scanners, but know there is more to do.

“As part of the Plan for Change, we want to shift from sickness to prevention, so fewer patients have to go to A&E and those who do are treated quickly and with dignity.

“We are taking firm action to tackle the harms of smoking, which is the leading risk factor of lung cancer, through the Tobacco and Vapes Bill which is the biggest public health intervention in a generation and will put us on track towards a smoke-free UK.”