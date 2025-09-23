Premier League clubs to support expansion of youth hubs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League is joining forces with the Government to support the expansion of youth hubs and create “real opportunities for the next generation”.

Football clubs across Britain have signed up to help get more young people into work, as part of Labour’s plan to ensure every 18 to 21-year-old has the opportunity to “earn or learn”.

The partnership comes as the Government aims to double the number of youth hubs in England, Scotland and Wales over the next three years, with a £25 million funding boost.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said the scheme, which will see hubs established in football clubs, libraries and community centres, will prevent young people from being “robbed of their potential”.

The youth hubs will bring together charities, councils, and employers to provide CV advice, skills training, careers guidance, and wellbeing support to young people.

Mental health, housing and homelessness support are also amongst the services expected to be offered at the hubs in future.

Mr McFadden said: “The number of young people not in education, employment or training is unacceptably high, and this Government will not stand by while so many are robbed of their potential and our country of its future.

“Through our £25 million expansion of youth hubs and partnerships with the Premier League and other key organisations, we’re creating real opportunities for the next generation, ensuring support is targeted to those most in need.

“This investment will support our mission to give every young person the skills and confidence they need to thrive, as we break down barriers to opportunity under our plan for change.”

On Wednesday, the minister will visit Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace football club, to mark the partnership with the football clubs.

He is expected to host a roundtable with the Premier League, the English Football League in the Community, Rugby Football League, and Channel 4.

Clare Sumner, chief policy and social impact officer at the Premier League, said: “The Premier League is proud to support the expansion of youth hubs so young people, whatever their background, can access the opportunities, support and inspiration they deserve.

“Between 2022 and 2025, the Premier League has invested £1.6 billion into wider football and communities, helping support people of all ages who need it most, and create more chances for young people to learn and grow.

“By working in partnership with Government on the youth guarantee, we can build on this foundation and ensure youth hubs offer even more opportunities to help young people thrive.

“Together we are showing how football is more than a game, reaching those who need support most, helping them fulfil their potential and strengthening communities nationwide.”

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately said Labour’s decision to increase employers’ national insurance is an “own goal that shuts young people out of work”.

She said: “Football clubs do brilliant work in their communities, giving young people role models, skills and chances to succeed. But no amount of community spirit can undo the damage Labour are inflicting on opportunity.

“Labour’s jobs tax is an own goal that shuts young people out of work. Their Employment Rights Bill piles on red tape, waving a red card at employers and closing the door on those who need a first chance.

“And now Rachel Reeves is preparing even more tax rises, set to hit families already struggling and choke off jobs at the very moment we need them most.

“Every Labour government ends the same way, with more people out of work, higher taxes and a bigger black hole in the public finances.

“Businesses need the freedom to drive growth and create jobs, and only the Conservatives will back Britain’s makers to deliver the opportunities our young people deserve and the secure future our country needs.”