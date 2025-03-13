Infected-blood victims ‘distressed and powerless’ over compensation scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The victims and families of those affected by the infected-blood scandal have been left feeling distressed and powerless at the Government’s approach to compensation, according to the chairman of the inquiry that scrutinised the treatment disaster.

It comes as Sir Brian Langstaff said he intends to publish a further report looking at the timeliness and adequacy of the Government’s response.

The probe published a raft of new witness statements on Wednesday, some expressing “distress and feelings of powerlessness” which Sir Brian said “can neither be denied nor ignored”.

Charities and representatives of victims and their families welcomed news of the new report, claiming those in the community are “fed up” with the “patronising approach being adopted”.

More than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

Some 3,000 people died as a result and survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

The Infected Blood Inquiry published its final report on the scandal in May last year, and a compensation scheme was announced a day later.

In her October Budget Chancellor Rachel Reeves allocated £11.8 billion to compensate victims, administered by the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA).

However, campaigners and victims have since contacted the inquiry with concerns about the way compensation is being implemented and how long it is taking.

Witnesses described not being listened to by the IBCA, and one statement expressed concerns about allegations that the Government is trying to “silence” the community “to avoid embarrassment over the delays in the release of compensation”.

“I fear that the same institutional defensiveness and groupthink that caused the original scandal’s cover-up are now hindering the scheme,” they added.

Another anonymous witness said “anxiety levels are rocketing to levels people have not experienced before, people are crying, unable to function, unable to eat, feel sick, feelings of loss, trauma and being retraumatised”.

They added: “Physical wellbeing is low, people are at a low ebb, feeling that all the hard work they have done campaigning has been for nothing.”

There were also claims that the “Cabinet Office seem to have obstructed progress for funding reasons, seem to believe and have consistently argued that those infected and affected do not really need independent legal representation”.

Charities told the inquiry of a significant influx of calls and emails after the publication of the report and news of the compensation scheme.

The Haemophilia Society said there was no time to digest the findings before the compensation announcement was made, and there has since been a “lack of centralised support for applicants”.

Sir Brian added: “The distress and feelings of powerlessness expressed in many of these statements can neither be denied nor ignored.

“Our goal at the inquiry is to identify whether there are practical measures that could be taken or changes made to address the concerns that have been brought to us.

“Our intention is for this to be a constructive process, and we are anxious not to contribute to further delay in individuals receiving compensation.”

The inquiry will publish further statements next month, when it will also decide if additional hearings will be held, the timeframe for providing written submissions, and the publication of its further report.

Last month, a lawyer representing families and victims of the scandal claimed only about 0.2% of potential claimants have been invited to seek payouts.

At the time, Des Collins, whose firm Collins Solicitors advised thousands of people affected, said the scheme is not yet able to cope with “anywhere near” the volume of applications it should be processing.

He welcomed the news that the inquiry would be publishing a further report.

“We agree that there is an urgent need to bring some transparency to the implementation of the compensation scheme which has, to date, been a very opaque process,” Mr Collins said.

“As far as our clients are concerned there has been no meaningful participation in the development of the scheme.”

He added: “Many of our clients and others in the community are once more fed up with the patronising approach being adopted and have reached out to Sir Brian accordingly.

“It is heartening that he has responded today in line with his commitment last May to keep an eye on progress for the community and to hold the Government to account for its response to his recommendations for compensation.

“The process so far has caused significant distress and anxiety to many of the victims and their families.”

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said: “It is vital that the Infected Blood Inquiry continues to use its influence and insights to keep pressure on government to deliver its recommendations in the way that was intended.

“As a charity on the front line of support for this community, we see the damaging impact of the anger, confusion and despair caused by uncertainty over the Government’s compensation scheme.

“The infected blood community feels let down and left out. Some are starting to lose hope that they will ever receive a fair compensation payment.

“We hope the inquiry’s intervention will result in a swift and fair outcome for everyone who has suffered as a result of this scandal.”