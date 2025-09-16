Trump to be treated to first joint UK-US military flypast at a state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s state visit will be the first at which UK and US F-35 fighter jets join up for a flyover, as the US president is treated to a military ceremonial described by the Government as unprecedented in its scale and spectacle.

The King, whom the American leader hailed as a “friend” on the eve of the event, and Queen will greet him and the first lady with a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle.

As they shake hands, gun salutes will be fired simultaneously by the British Army in Windsor and at the Tower of London.

The largest guard of honour ever at a state visit will be presented to Mr Trump for inspection, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Some 1,300 members of the British military and 120 horses will be involved, with 160 personnel from the Royal Marines and Royal Navy, 1,000 from the British Army and 140 from the Royal Air Force.

Mr Trump, whose taste for pomp is well known, will join the King for a carriage procession towards the castle, accompanied by the sovereign’s escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

UK and US musicians will perform a special Beating Retreat military ceremony, the first time it will be performed at a state visit.

The spectacle will conclude with a joint flypast by UK and US F-35 fighter jets and the Red Arrows, which the MoD said was a demonstration of the strength of the UK-US defence and security relationship.

The Royal Air Force is to be equipped with 12 new F-35A aircraft – the jet flown by the US air force in the flypast, it was announced in June.

The lavish state banquet will feature performances by the Duchess of Edinburgh’s String Orchestra, The State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry and pipers from The Scots Guards.

Mr Trump will head to the Prime Minister’s country residence Chequers on Thursday, with aviators from RAF Halton lining the route as he arrives.

He will also be treated to an air display by the British Army’s Red Devils Parachute Display Team and a performance by two RAF pipers at Chequers.

Mr Trump, who is landing in the UK on Tuesday evening, said it was a “great honour” to be the first US president to have two state visits and to be hosted at “the ultimate” Windsor Castle.

There are no public-facing engagements for the president throughout, with thousands expected to take part in major protests against his two-day stay.