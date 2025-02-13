Government investment targeted at clean energy manufacturing and skilled jobs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has announced new investment aimed at supporting clean energy manufacturing and skilled jobs.

Ministers said offshore wind developers can now bid for financial support if they drive investment in the UK’s most deprived regions.

Applications have opened for a so-called Clean Industry Bonus, offering financial support for offshore wind developers, on condition they prioritise their investment in areas including traditional oil and gas communities.

The support rewards developers who build more sustainable low-carbon factories, offshore wind blades, cables and ports to reduce industrial emissions across the clean energy supply chain.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “We are backing our proud manufacturing, coastal and oil and gas communities with good jobs, skills and private sector investment – delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change.

“This is our clean energy superpower mission in action, kickstarting growth, delivering energy security and transforming towns and cities as part of the transition – from the ports of Nigg and Leith to the manufacturing hubs of Blyth and Hull.”

Dan McGrail, chief executive of RenewableUK, said: “The offshore wind industry already employs over 34,000 people in the UK, but there’s an opportunity to treble this number by the end of the decade if we grow the sector’s supply chain.

“Government initiatives like the Clean Industry Bonus, coupled with industry initiatives to support innovation and the upcoming Industrial Strategy, could drive hundreds of millions of pounds of private investment into new manufacturing.”

Dhara Vyas, Energy UK chief executive, said: “Offshore wind is set to become the backbone of a decarbonised power system.

“To build an industry that is resilient to supply chain challenges, we need a framework that supports sustainable deployment, while fostering investment in the UK’s industrial heartlands.

“The Clean Industry Bonus will help to unlock economic growth, create job opportunities, and maintain the UK’s position as a global leader in offshore wind.”

Up to £200 million of funding could be made available, with an initial £27 million per Gigawatt of offshore wind projects.

Funding results will be announced by the Energy Secretary in the summer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the bonus scheme “is a baby step in the right direction but the funding on offer so far is nowhere near enough to transform offshore wind manufacturing in the UK”.

She added: “If the Government is going to get anywhere close to its targets on domestic wind manufacture and green jobs it will need to come up with much more ambitious levels of investment and make sure that it delivers.”