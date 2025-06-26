Advertising ban could move alcohol out the spotlight and cut harm – campaigners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ban on alcohol advertising could help address “out of control industry advertising”, campaigners have said after reports the move could be included in Government plans to improve the health of the nation.

Officials are finalising the Government’s 10-Year Health Plan, which is expected in the coming weeks.

A draft version of the document, seen by Sky News, implied a total or partial ban on adverts for alcohol has been considered.

It is not yet known whether the initiative will be included in the final version of the plan.

Campaigners welcomed the prospect of a ban, saying UK regulations on alcohol advertising are “far weaker” compared to other countries.

Sky also reported minimum alcohol pricing was considered by officials but it is understood this will not be included in the plan.

Commenting on the reports, Dr Richard Piper, chief executive of Alcohol Change UK, said: “We must face facts: alcohol is a leading health polluter in the UK, affecting the quality of life and health of millions, while cutting too many lives short.

“Despite total consumption going down, alcohol harm is still going up.

“The status quo, including our far weaker advertising regulations compared to other countries, isn’t working.

“Alcohol is everywhere: from sponsorship of prime-time TV shows and sporting events, highly visible advertising as we travel to and from work or school, and incessant online marketing that is almost impossible to turn off.

“All the while, endless associations between alcohol and relaxing, socialising, celebrating or commiserating have the effect of glamorising and normalising alcohol, falsely suggesting it is ‘essential’ to our lives.

“Too many children and young people are exposed to alcohol advertising, especially through sports sponsorship and online. This is totally unacceptable, and the public strongly supports action to protect our children from these tactics so they can enjoy an alcohol-free childhood as they grow and develop.

“Our kids should no longer be the collateral damage of alcohol marketing.

“Combined with wider measures to unlock better public health, reduce crime and strengthen our economy, we hope to see Government’s 10-Year Health Plan and Health Mission Board on Alcohol address out of control industry advertising.

“This is a real opportunity to move alcohol out of the spotlight and reduce harm for millions of people.”

A spokesperson for Portman Group, which represents the alcohol industry, said in a statement: “The vast majority of people drink within the chief medical officer’s weekly guidelines.

“As such, we’re not in favour of broad, sweeping measures that impact that moderate majority whilst ignoring the needs of those who drink at the most harmful levels.

“We are deeply concerned by the figures that tell us that 3% of the UK population drink 30% of total alcohol consumed and so we support the use of targeted measures to manage the complex, often interrelated issues resulting in harmful consumption.

“The industry already takes responsible marketing very seriously and we look forward to engaging if there are future consultations around this to ensure we can continue to protect consumers.”