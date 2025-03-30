MSP makes Mother’s Day call urging UK Government to extend maternity pay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Greens are urging the UK Government to support the next generation by extending maternity and paternity pay and shared parental leave.

Gillian Mackay MSP, who is expecting her first child this summer, marked Mother’s Day by calling for support to be expanded to cover 52 weeks of full pay.

She said that too many people are being forced to decide against having children for financial reasons and that those who want a family “should not be deterred by poor parental pay”.

The MSP suggested that expanding support for statutory maternity, paternity and shared parental leave could be paid for through wealth taxes.

She said: “The early days of a child’s life are vital, and every new parent should have the opportunity to spend quality time with them and to introduce them to the world.

“But many are unable to do so in the way they want to and are being forced back to work early.

“This Mother’s Day, the UK Government could make a big difference for expectant parents by expanding maternity and paternity pay and offering them far greater peace of mind and stability.

“Statutory maternity pay in the UK is far too low, and lags far behind many other European countries.

“A lot of young workers, in particular, are finding themselves squeezed, with far too many forced to decide against having a family or delaying doing so for financial reasons.

“Not everybody will want to have children, but people who do should not be deterred by poor parental pay.

“Particularly at a time when household bills and living costs are going up, we should be supporting parents and ensuring that babies are given the best start in life.

“By increasing support for parents and putting money in their pockets we can support our next generation and spread opportunity.”

Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP) is paid for up to 39 weeks at 90% of the mother’s average weekly earnings (before tax) for the first six weeks.

This is followed by £184.03 or 90% of their average weekly earnings (whichever is lower) for the next 33 weeks.

Statutory paternity leave is paid for two weeks and is either £184.03 a week or 90% of the person’s average weekly earnings (whichever is lower).

Shared Parental Leave allows parents to share up to 50 weeks of leave and up to 37 weeks of pay between them.

The UK Government said the standard rate of parental payments is reviewed annually at the discretion of the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

From April 2025, the rate will increase by September 2024’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) figure of 1.7%, from £184.03 to £187.18 per week (2025/26).

A UK Government spokesperson said: “This Government wants new mothers to be able to take time away from work in the later stages of their pregnancy and in the months following childbirth and are entitled to 52 weeks of leave and 39 weeks of Statutory Maternity Pay or Maternity Allowance.

“Statutory Maternity Pay and Maternity Allowance are uprated each year and are only one element of support available for pregnant women and new mothers, who may also be eligible for Universal Credit or Child Benefit.

“As we fix the foundations of the economy, we’re uprating benefits and supporting 700,000 of the poorest families by making changes to Universal Credit deductions to help low-income households and make everyone better off.”