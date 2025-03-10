Drivers ‘confused’ by transition to electric motoring, ministers warned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many drivers are “confused” by the transition to electric motoring, ministers have been told.

The AA said most drivers are “not hostile” to electric vehicles (EV) but more incentives are required to boost demand.

A survey of more than 14,000 of its members indicated many are unclear about the shift to EVs.

Some 7% of respondents think the sale of used petrol and diesel cars will be banned while about a third think manual EVs are available despite them all being automatic.

More than one in five (22%) of those polled said they will never buy an EV.

The AA published a report stating drivers of petrol and diesel cars need to be persuaded that EVs are “desirable, not just unavoidable”.

It called for the Government to co-ordinate a public awareness campaign alongside the motoring industry which directly targets drivers who doubt the viability of EVs.

The organisation also urged ministers to consider “targeted incentives” to reduce the cost of owning the vehicles.

This could include bringing the level of VAT on public charging down from 20% to match home charging, which is 5%.

It is hoped this would encourage more drivers without off-street parking at home to make the switch.

Under the zero emission vehicles (Zev) mandate, at least 22% of new cars and 10% of new vans sold by each manufacturer in the UK in 2024 must have been zero-emission, which generally means pure electric.

The mandate percentages rise each year, such as to 28% of new cars and 16% of new vans this year, reaching 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans in 2030.

Failure to abide by the mandate or make use of flexibilities – such as buying credits from rival companies or making more sales in future years – will result in a requirement to pay the Government £15,000 per polluting car sold above the limits.

The Government is analysing feedback from a recent consultation on proposed changes to the rules, which could include making it easier for non-compliant manufacturers to avoid fines.

It has previously committed to reverse then-prime minister Rishi Sunak’s decision in September 2023 to delay prohibiting the sale of conventionally fuelled new cars and vans from 2030 until 2035.

Jakob Pfaudler, AA chief executive, said: “Our message to Government is more needs to be done to make EVs accessible for everyone.

“Generally drivers are hesitant but most are not hostile to the change.

“Our research shows many people are confused by the transition which is not surprising as the main catalyst for change, the Zev mandate, only governs supply but does little to encourage demand for EVs.

“The ambitious goal of the Climate Change Committee that 80% of cars and 74% of vans should be electric by 2040 shows how much needs to be done to get there.”

Pure battery electrics took a 25% share of the new car market in February.

But DVLA figures show just 5% of cars licensed in the UK as of the end of June 2024 were pure electric or plug-in hybrid.

A DfT spokesperson said: “We’re investing over £2.3 billion to help industry and consumers make a supported switch to EVs.

“This includes installing a public chargepoint every 28 minutes, keeping EV incentives in the company car tax regime to 2030, and extending 100% first year allowances for zero emission cars for another year.

“Second-hand EVs are also becoming cheaper than ever, with one in three available under £20,000 and 21 brand new models available for less than £30,000.

“We’re seeing growing consumer confidence as a result.”