Less than half of victims confident criminal justice system is effective – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Less than half of victims surveyed by a watchdog were confident they could get justice by reporting a crime or that the criminal justice system is effective, according to a report.

Some 6,581 people who had experienced crime took part in the online research by the Victim’s Commissioner, in the largest survey of victims conducted by the independent body.

The annual survey for 2024 found 46% of participants were confident the criminal justice system was effective while 42% were confident they could receive justice by reporting a crime.

Some 52% were also confident the criminal justice system was fair.

The report published on Thursday said that a lack of resources, poor communication between agencies and systemic biases were among the reasons for the lack of confidence in the system from victims.

Victims also reported feeling like they were not believed or taken seriously, the report added.

Baroness Newlove, Victim’s Commissioner of England and Wales, said: “One of the most striking and most worrying findings is the lack of confidence in the fairness and effectiveness of the criminal justice system.

“This concern is even more pronounced among groups who are disproportionately victimised – women, LGBT+ people, and disabled people.”

She said that many victims relaying doubts they would receive justice by reporting a crime was the “most concerning of all”, adding: “If victims lose faith in the system, they may stop coming forward. Justice cannot be delivered if victims are silent.”

The findings come amid a record high crown court backlog of cases, with some trials being listed in 2029.

Ministers are due to respond this autumn to recommendations made by Sir Brian Leveson to overhaul the court system, aimed at trying to “reduce the risk of total system collapse”.

The commissioner added: “Court delays remain a major source of harm, particularly for victims of rape, sexual assault, stalking, and harassment.

“These delays prolong trauma and damage mental health.”

The report included more than 150 testimonies from victims who took part in the survey.

One woman aged between 35-44, who was a victim of rape and sexual assault, said of dropping out of her case: “Too stressful, (it) took too long. It ruined my life and I thought I’d lose my family if I carried on with the case.”

Elsewhere a female victim of online harm, aged between 16-24 spoke of a lack of support.

“(Need) more confidence that (the criminal justice system will) do the right thing and stand up for the victim. Nobody was on my side,” she said.

The survey also found 27% of respondents said they were referred or self-referred to victims’ support services, which increased to 56% for those whose cases went to court.

Baroness Newlove raised the issue of access to support for victims as a “real concern”, and said when referrals did happen, people often “faced long waits for under-resourced services”.

The responses also showed just 14% of victims had heard of the Victim’s Right to Review, which allows them the right to ask for a review of a police decision not to charge a suspect.

Baroness Newlove added: “I believe all victims deserve to be treated with decency and respect.

“This means good communication, tailored support, and a clear understanding of their rights and entitlements.

“Sadly, this report sends a very clear message that we have a great deal of work to do to rebuild victim confidence in the justice system. For this reason, I am calling on the Government to listen to what victims are telling us and to act.”

Responding to the report, victims minister Alex Davies-Jones said too many victims feel unheard and the Government is “determined to put things right”.

“That’s why we’re boosting protections for victims through landmark legislation, while providing vital funding for over 60 support organisations to help victims rebuild their lives, because every victim deserves to be listened to, respected and receive justice,” she said.