‘Vital’ appointment of new Victims Commissioner delayed by government because ‘timing not appropriate’

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Thursday 25 August 2022 15:15
(Independent)

The appointment of the “vital” Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales has been delayed by several months after the government re-started the process.

The watchdog represents the interests of victims and witnesses of crime by advising the government, police and the wider criminal justice system, as well as looking at key issues like the handling of rape and domestic abuse.

A government email sent to parties interested in the appointment process on Friday said: “It has been decided that making this significant public appointment would not be appropriate at the present time. As a result, the recruitment process is set to be relaunched.”

No further details of why the timing was not “appropriate” was not given, but public appointment records suggest that the process stopped during the government meltdown earlier this summer.

