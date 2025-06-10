Emergency workers to get greater protection from racial abuse in house calls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emergency workers will be given greater protection from racial and religious abuse during house calls, the Home Office has announced.

The Government said it would close an existing loophole that allows people to get away with racial and religious abuse towards police, fire and ambulance workers making house calls.

The measures were tabled on Tuesday as amendments to the Government’s Crime and Policing Bill.

It is currently illegal to racially or religiously abuse anyone in public, but this does not extend to behaviour within a private home under the Public Order Act 1986.

The gap was originally designed to ensure that laws allowing police to keep public spaces free from serious disorder did not overstep into private conversations held in homes.

The Home Office said the law has left “emergency workers vulnerable and unprotected to racial and religious-based abuse and harassment during house calls”, and “unable to hold the perpetrators to account for their behaviour”.

The department added that “reports of emergency workers being abused for their race or religion while in private homes have increased”.

Under the change, those abusing emergency workers in any setting could face a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said emergency workers “should never have to tolerate abuse due to their race or religion while simply doing their job”.

Dame Diana added: “By closing this loophole, we’re sending a clear message that racial and religious abuse directed towards those who serve our communities will not be tolerated.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said the new measures would “crack down on perpetrators”.

Mr Streeting added: “Our emergency workers carry out lifesaving work every day and deserve to feel safe from violence or intimidation.

“Anyone who violates this core principle brings shame on themselves and will feel the full force of the law, wherever they are.”

Andy Rhodes, director of the National Police Wellbeing Service, said the amendment would “better protect officers and staff who are there to protect the public”.

Mr Rhodes added: “Sadly, the role they play means they can often be faced with some incredibly challenging and hostile situations, especially in private homes, and over time this can take a toll.

“The protection of our officers and staff is a clear priority for all police chiefs. Hate crime has a devastating impact on individual victims and racial and faith-based discrimination against officers or emergency workers cannot be tolerated in any form.”

Minister for Fire Alex Norris said the Government “stands firmly behind emergency service workers and will not tolerate abusive behaviour towards those risking their lives to keep us safe”.