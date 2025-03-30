Government to host international summit to combat people-smuggling gangs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government is to host the first international summit in the UK on how to tackle people-smuggling gangs.

Ministers and enforcement staff from 40 countries will meet in London on Monday and Tuesday next week to discuss international co-operation, supply routes, criminal finances and online adverts for dangerous journeys.

Small boat journeys across the English Channel are part of a wider problem of organised immigration crime driving movements to make profit.

More than 8,000 adverts on social media were taken down last year where smugglers were promoting crossings, before moving to encrypted channels.

Some 600 engines were seized and hundreds of people arrested for facilitating journeys in efforts to crack down on smuggling gangs.

Law enforcement agencies trying to break smugglers’ business models are believed to have forced up the cost for engines and boats to £14,000 from the low thousands in a bid to make it economically unsustainable to carry on.

Criminal finances will be a focus of discussions, which will look at how to follow the money of smugglers globally and to share approaches from different countries.

Hundreds of millions are believed to be transferred illicitly through the Hawala system, for example, which is a legitimate means of transferring money around the world, but is also used in payments linked to Channel crossings.

Countries including Albania, Vietnam and Iraq – where migrants have travelled from to the UK – will join the talks as well as France, the US and China.

A record number of people have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year.

The Government is also expanding right to work checks to cover casual, temporary workers in amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

The legislation is continuing through Parliament with plans to introduce new criminal offences and hand counter terror-style powers to police and enforcement agencies to crack down on people-smuggling gangs.

The addition announced on Sunday will widen the right to work scheme for gig economy workers not currently covered in existing laws.

Liable businesses could be fined up to £60,000, or face closures, director disqualifications, and even up to five years in prison, if checks are not carried out.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Turning a blind eye to illegal working plays into the hands of callous people smugglers trying to sell spaces on flimsy, overcrowded boats with the promise of work and a life in the UK.

“These exploitative practices are often an attempt to undercut competitors who are doing the right thing.

“But we are clear that the rules need to be respected and enforced.

“These new laws build on significant efforts to stop organised immigration crime and protect the integrity of our borders, including increasing raids and arrests for illegal working and getting returns of people who have no right to be here to their highest rate in half a decade.”

Speaking to The Times newspaper, Ms Cooper also signalled she wanted to crack down on the number of people who have arrived in the UK on a student or work visa and have since claimed asylum.

Ahead of the international summit, the Conservatives said Labour’s claims of being tough on immigration were “risible”.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “When Keir Starmer scrapped the Rwanda plan before it started, he gave up the only deterrent this country had.

“Crossings are up 31% since the election and 2025 so far has been the worst year ever as a result. Starmer’s claim to ‘smash the gangs’ lies in tatters.

“Under new leadership, the Conservatives have set out tough plans to crack down on illegal migration, including plans to deport all foreign criminals and repeal the Human Rights Act for immigration matters.

“If Labour was serious about protecting Britain they would back these measures – but instead Labour voted against them. Labour is an open borders Government.”