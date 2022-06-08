Five police officers will face misconduct proceedings over the suspected murder of keen horse rider Gracie Spinks, the police watchdog has said.

The 23-year-old victim was found in a field near Staveley Road in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, at about 8.40am on 18 June 2021.

She is believed to have been killed by her former work colleague, 35-year-old Michael Sellars, who she had reported to Derbyshire Police for stalking in February of the same year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said its investigation concluded two officers had a case to answer for misconduct in relation to the stalking investigation.

A further three officers have a case to answer in relation to the discovery of a bag containing a hammer, an axe and some knives close to where Ms Spinks died, the watchdog added.

The IOPC said the decisions were made after considering whether the force complied with its safeguarding obligations to Ms Spinks and whether its investigation into the stalking matter was carried out in accordance with relevant guidelines.

Ms Spinks was last seen alive by her mother at 7.30am on 18 June last year, leaving the family home in Chesterfield to drive a few miles to Blue Lodge Farm stables in Duckmanton, where she kept her horse.

She was discovered unconscious with stab wounds at the stables half an hour later.

Gracie Spinks was last seen alive by her mother at 7.30 am on 18 June 2021 (Gracie’s Law/Facebook)

The body of Michael Sellars, from Sheffield, who was Ms Spink’s former supervisor at a warehouse where she once worked, was found in a nearby field a few hours later.

A post-mortem examination suggested his death was “self-inflicted”, as a result of starving his body of oxygen.

Toby Perkins, Labour MP for Chesterfield, previously called for stalking victims to be the “law’s utmost priority” following Ms Spinks’s death.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “Our investigation was thorough and considered a wide range of evidence and we have determined five officers have a case to answer for misconduct.

“It will now be for the force to arrange misconduct meetings.

“Due to an impending inquest, it would be inappropriate for us to share any further details at this time.

“We will publish our findings once these proceedings have concluded.

“We have kept Gracie’s family informed and have shared the results of our investigation with them.

“Our thoughts remain with them ahead of the first anniversary of Gracie’s death.”