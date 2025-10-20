Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has said he will face “no further action” after being arrested by the Metropolitan Police at Heathrow Airport in September on suspicion of inciting violence over social media posts about trans issues.

The 57-year-old Irish comedy writer was arrested after flying in from Arizona over three posts he had made on X.

The arrest sparked criticism, with Harry Potter author JK Rowling among those who reacted angrily.

Linehan said in a post on social media on Monday: “The police have informed my lawyers that I face no further action in respect of the arrest at Heathrow in September.

“After a successful hearing to get my bail conditions lifted (one which the police officer in charge of the case didn’t even bother to attend) the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the case.”

He said he will be working to hold the police “accountable” over the incident, alongside the Free Speech Union, who said they plan to sue the Metropolitan Police for wrongful arrest.

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan was arrested in September ( PA Wire )

“Throughout this probe, the police have behaved like activists, not impartial upholders of the law,” they said in a post on X.

“Rather than inviting Graham for an interview in September, the Met sent five armed police officers to arrest him at Heathrow airport,” they added.

“So, we’re not stopping here. Police forces cannot continue to suppress lawful free speech without facing consequences.”

