Met Police drop case into Graham Linehan’s ‘anti-trans’ posts after Heathrow Airport arrest
The Free Speech Union says it will sue the Met Police for wrongful arrest
Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has said he will face “no further action” after being arrested by the Metropolitan Police at Heathrow Airport in September on suspicion of inciting violence over social media posts about trans issues.
The 57-year-old Irish comedy writer was arrested after flying in from Arizona over three posts he had made on X.
The arrest sparked criticism, with Harry Potter author JK Rowling among those who reacted angrily.
Linehan said in a post on social media on Monday: “The police have informed my lawyers that I face no further action in respect of the arrest at Heathrow in September.
“After a successful hearing to get my bail conditions lifted (one which the police officer in charge of the case didn’t even bother to attend) the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the case.”
He said he will be working to hold the police “accountable” over the incident, alongside the Free Speech Union, who said they plan to sue the Metropolitan Police for wrongful arrest.
“Throughout this probe, the police have behaved like activists, not impartial upholders of the law,” they said in a post on X.
“Rather than inviting Graham for an interview in September, the Met sent five armed police officers to arrest him at Heathrow airport,” they added.
“So, we’re not stopping here. Police forces cannot continue to suppress lawful free speech without facing consequences.”
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
