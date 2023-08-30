Pictured: ‘Hero’ police officer who died trying to save man’s life on train tracks

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a “hero” police officer who died after trying to save a man from train tracks.

Sergeant Graham Saville, a Nottingham Police response officer based at Newark Police Station, suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a train in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, on August 24.

The 46-year-old was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre and died on Tuesday with family by his side, according to Nottinghamshire Police.

A former colleague described him as “everything that you would want in a police officer”.

Nottinghamshire Police Federation branch chairman Simon Riley told the Today programme: “He was caring, compassionate, strongly determined, and just generally an all-around good, professional police officer.

“It’s fair to say that it has absolutely devastated the force, from everybody that I’ve spoken to and everybody that’s contacted us, everybody’s deeply saddened by it.

“It is often a cliche that we are a police family and when something like this happens it deeply affects us all, and that extends to beyond Nottingham as well.

“We’ve been contacted by federations and officers up and down the country who’ve reached out to us to offer their condolences.”

Tributes have been paid to Sergeant Graham Saville, 46, described as a “true hero” (Nottingham Police handout )

The force has said that flags across the force will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to the “popular colleague”.

Friends took to social media to pay tribute to the officer, while a GoFundMe page has raised more than £83,000 for his family in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Dave Kerry wrote on Facebook: “Truly awful news to hear about our friend Graham Saville. Many good times had with this hero. Rest well mate.”

Benjamin Rosser added: “A true hero and brave man. RIP Sgt Graham Saville. you’re a true inspiration and honour to yourself and your family.”

Tributes have also flooded in from senior officers at the force as well as his local MP, the policing minister and politicians.

Paying respect to Sgt Saville, Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “Today is a day of mourning for the entire police family.

“Graham was a hugely respected and popular colleague and his death in the line of duty has come as an enormous shock to us all.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and we will do everything we can to support them through this unimaginably devastating time.

“It is impossible to put into words how devastating this news is for everyone who loved and respected Graham.

“On Thursday, he went to work to protect the people of Nottinghamshire from harm, and it is testament to his bravery and dedication as a police officer that he was fatally injured while attempting to save another man’s life.

“His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined the tributes to Sgt Saville‘s “bravery”.

Posting on X, previously known as Twitter, he wrote: “I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Sergeant Saville. It is a testament to his bravery that he died in the line of duty and a terrible reminder of the work the police do every day to keep us safe.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and the whole of Nottinghamshire Police Force.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman posted: “I offer my deepest condolences to the family and nottspolice colleagues of Sergeant Graham Saville, who has lost his life after saving a man in distress on a railway line.

“We owe our police officers an immense debt of gratitude for their bravery while protecting us all.”

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the tragedy was “devastating news”.

“Thinking of all the family, friends & colleagues of Sergeant Graham Saville at this difficult time and of the bravery he showed to help save others,” she wrote on X.

Head of the College of Policing, Chief Constable Andy Marsh, added: “This is devastating news and my thoughts and condolences are with this brave officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time.

“It is a tragic reminder of the risks and bravery shown every day by our police officers and staff to keep the public safe.”

Robert Jenrick, MP for Newark, whose constituency includes Balderton, also used X to pay tribute to the sergeant’s “exceptional bravery”.

He said: “Sergeant Graham Saville selflessly gave his life to save someone else. All of us in Newark salute his exceptional bravery and self sacrifice, which won’t be forgotten.”

Nottinghamshire Police Federation branch chairman Simon Riley said the sergeant’s death will “resonate deeply throughout policing”, adding: “Graham was the epitome of what we should all strive to be as police officers and his selfless act of bravery in trying to save the life of another human being will not be lost on any of us.

“His selfless sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The man on the railway lines, 29, sustained electricity-inflicted injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains, but his injuries are not believed to be life-changing.

British Transport Police (BTP) is leading an ongoing investigation into the incident.