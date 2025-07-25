Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of former England cricketer Graham Thorpe want to “reduce the stigma” felt by people who suffer from bad mental health.

Speaking outside Surrey Coroner's Court in Woking after the inquest into Mr Thorpe’s death, his widow Amanda said the family would be working together with mental health charity Mind to "reduce the stigma by sufferers, especially middle-aged men".

Mr Thorpe died on the morning of August 4, 2024 after being struck by a train at a railway station in Surrey.

Coroner Jonathan Stevens recorded a conclusion of suicide at the inquest.

Mrs Thorpe said: “We will never get over the tragic loss of Graham, and we miss him every day.

She added: “He was my best friend, my soulmate, and he was just a joy.

“And he loved life – but he got very ill.”

open image in gallery Amanda Thorpe (left) outside Surrey Coroner’s Court ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

Coroner Stevens said there were “failings” into Mr Thorpe’s care provision before he died.

Mr Stevens said: "In my judgment there were shortcomings in the care that should have been provided to Graham in the last four months or so of his life."

He added, "there were failings in the provision of his care" but said he cannot on the evidence conclude the failures were gross, and therefore could not conclude that if it were not for the failures, Mr Thorpe would not have died.

The coroner said there was no evidence upon which he could make a finding of neglect in the case.

Mr Stevens added: "It's clear there were shortcomings in his care. If he had been seen in those last four months, particularly after that incident on June 28, I cannot say whether it would or would not have made any difference."

Mr Thorpe’s cause of death was recorded by a pathologist as multiple injuries, the coroner said.

Mr Thorpe was a mainstay in the England set-up for many years, first as a batter between 1993 and 2005 before spending 12 years in coaching roles.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.