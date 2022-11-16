Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grant Shapps has blocked the sale of a UK microchip manufacturer to a Chinese-owned company, citing a potential risk to national security.

Newport Wafer Fab is one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of semiconductors and there was concern over its reported £63 million purchase by Nexperia –a company said to be linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

A government spokesperson said: “Following a detailed national security assessment, the Business Secretary has decided to issue a Final Order requiring Nexperia to sell at least 86 per cent of Newport Wafer Fab to prevent against potential national security risks.”

The business secretary said in the Final Notice Order, which lays out his reasoning for the move, that he considers the risk relates to “technology and know-how that could result from a potential reintroduction of compound semiconductor activities at the Newport site, and the potential for those activities to undermine UK capabilities”.

He noted “the location of the site could facilitate access to technological expertise and know-how in the South Wales Cluster (“the Cluster”), and the links between the site and the Cluster may prevent the Cluster being engaged in future projects relevant to national security”.

Nexperia is a subsidiary of the partially state-owned Chinese company Wingtech Technology, the headquarters of which are located in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

The semiconductor manufacturer responded to Mr Shapps’ firm action with frustration, saying it will challenge the government in a bid to keep its UK factory and jobs.

“The far-reaching remedies which Nexperia offered to fully address the government’s concerns have been entirely ignored,” it said in a statement.

“The UK government chose not to enter into a meaningful dialogue with Nexperia or even visit the Newport site.

“More than 500 employees in Newport also raised their own significant concerns about such a divestment - the government has chosen not to listen to them and instead taken this decision which puts the livelihoods of them and their families, as well as more than £100m of taxpayers’ money, completely unnecessarily at risk.”

The China Research Group of Conservative MPs said: “Our long-term security relies on the resilience of our economy and that means ensuring we don’t allow strategic assets to fall into the hands of authoritarian powers for the sake of short-term advancement.

“I’m sure many will be relieved that we aren’t handing over critical security infrastructure to a company with well-documented links to the Chinese state.

“This decision should mark the beginning of delivering on policies that strengthen British national security and protect our leading tech companies and research from falling into the hands of our competitors.”

