Village at heart of James Norton drama Grantchester loses legal battle over greenway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A village known as the backdrop for the popular ITV drama Grantchester has lost its legal battle to prevent a greenway being built through its centre.

Grantchester Parish Council had challenged a decision by the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) to construct the Haslingfield greenway through the middle of the picturesque village.

The greenway, one of 12 being installed in the area, is aimed at encouraging residents to cycle, walk or ride horses rather than drive in the Cambridge area.

However, the High Court has ruled against the council. The GCP's decision means the greenway will now pass directly through Grantchester.

The show - which first aired in 2014 - stars Robson Green, James Norton, and Kacey Ainsworth.

open image in gallery The village of Grantchester is the setting of the ITV show of the same name ( (Alamy/PA) )

It was adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie.

A 10th series has recently been commissioned.

Barristers for the council told the High Court last month that the greenway would cause harm to the village’s character and appearance, and should instead be placed along an alternative route.

In a ruling on Monday, Mrs Justice Lieven dismissed the challenge.

The judge said that the parish council was “supportive of the greenways proposal in principle but considers the ‘through Grantchester’ route to be unacceptable”.

It argued that a councillor, Bridget Smith, who also sits on the GCP executive board, had given a “binding commitment” in 2022 that the greenway would not run through the village if residents were opposed to it.

The GCP argued that no such commitment was given, with Mrs Justice Lieven finding that Cllr Smith made “no binding promise of the requisite level of clarity and unequivocality.”

She added that it would have been “a fairly extraordinary thing to do” had she done so.

Grantchester was also home to poet Rupert Brooke, who died during the First World War.