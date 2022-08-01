Around 100 firefighters tackle grass fire near Heathrow airport

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a grass fire near Heathrow airport, the London Fire Brigade have said.

Videos of the surrounding area show a big plume of grey smoke rising into the sky as planes fly overhead.

In a tweet, the London Fire Brigade said: “15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters are tackling a grass fire near Hatton Road in Feltham.”

Around six hectares of land are alight and producing a large amount of smoke, they added. They called for residents in the local area to keep their windows and doors closed.

In an update on social media, Heathrow noise, an account which publishes live updates on the airport’s runway operations, said: “Due to smoke from a fire off-airport we will be switching back to landing on the northern runway (27R) and taking off from the southern runway (27L). We apologise for the disruption.”

Heathrow airport said: “The operaton is fine and operating as normal with no impact to flights.”

More to follow...