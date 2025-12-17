Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grassroots football players are five times more likely to experience gambling problems than the average person, according to new research, which experts say reveals how deeply embedded betting has become in football culture.

The new study carried out by the University of Bristol also found that more than one in five grassroots players between 11 to 15 years old had gambled in the past month, raising concerns about how young people are being exposed to gambling through football.

In response, researchers are calling for tougher national legislation to curb gambling advertising, marketing and sponsorship across football and other sports.

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who has spoken openly about battling gambling problems for 45 years, said the scale of the problem shows an urgent need for tougher regulations.

He told The Independent the “tremendous” volume of gambling advertising around football is a main driver of the problem. “I do think there is far too much advertising, and the way it’s advertised, it’s a group of lads or people having fun,” he said.

“But it can get addictive very quickly.”

open image in gallery Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has previously spoken out about his gambling addiction ( PA Wire )

Mr Shilton also warned that the easy access to gambling, especially through social media, has increased the risks of addiction, and means young people are more likely to gamble.

“It's difficult to learn that, on average, around two players in every grassroots team are experiencing gambling problems and deeply concerning that 22 per cent of 11-15 year olds admitted to gambling on football in the past month,” he said.

Dr Raffaello Rossi, the study’s co-lead author from the University of Bristol, said: “Years of gambling logos on shirts, around stadiums and across social media have hard-wired betting into football culture, right down to grassroots clubs.

“I am convinced the high levels of gambling problems we see among grassroots players are a direct result of this, and our new evidence supports that.

open image in gallery Dr Raffaello Rossi said betting has been hard-wired into football culture ( Supplied )

“Football should be a healthy activity that brings people together, so it's hugely sad and concerning it has instead become bound up with addiction and harm, and the problem is only worsening.”

The research found that 13 per cent of adult grassroots football players met the threshold for “problem gambling”, which rose to 16 per cent among just men, six times higher than the general male population.

Those who play football as a hobby had a 70 per cent risk of being negatively affected by gambling, compared to 15 per cent of the general population.

As part of the study, researchers surveyed 270 grassroots players between 11 to 68 years old from across South England.

The FA's Social Return on Investment 2024 report estimates that around 15.7 million people are involved in grassroots football in the UK.

Mr Shilton said the problem existed at a higher level too, and that there were “definitely” secret gamblers in professional football.

open image in gallery Mr Shilton said professional footballers were also vulnerable to gambling advertising ( PA Wire )

A spokesperson from the Advertising Standards Authority said: “We have robust and well-established rules in place that require gambling ads to be responsible and to not target vulnerable audiences. We monitor gambling advertising closely and take firm action in the small minority of cases where we do see ads that break these rules.”

The study's co-lead author, Dr Maria Moxey, said: “Our study shows it’s a massive problem, which is largely falling under the radar, among players of all ages. The findings highlight the need for much more professional help and support for players, as well as industry regulation to tackle the issue effectively.

“Gambling is woven into everyday life for many grassroots players. Rather than being a separate hobby that sits alongside football, it is built into what it means to be part of a grassroots club and their personal identity.

“Betting talk happens everywhere: during training, in the changing rooms, on the way to matches, after matches, and in social media groups throughout the week. Weekends often involve playing football, then watching football, placing bets and drinking together, without even realising they are vulnerable and prone to many different gambling harms which have serious lasting consequences.”