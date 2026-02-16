‘It’s unbelievable’, Huw Nightingale’s father says after historic snowboard gold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale’s historic snowboard gold medal is “unbelievable”, his father has said.

The duo took home Great Britain’s first ever Olympic gold medal on snow in the mixed team snowboard cross event on Sunday.

They shrugged off disappointing displays in their respective individual events to win at the Livigno Snow Park on day nine of Milano Cortina 2026.

After the victory, Nightingale’s father Clive told the Press Association: “It’s unbelievable, it’s been such a rollercoaster journey.

“They’ve performed well in previous races and won World Cup team events, but Huw has never really hit the mark on an individual front, but as a team they’ve worked exceptionally well.”

The Bolton-born Olympian, 24, first hit the snow on skis and started snowboarding after the family moved to Austria when he was five, his father said.

He “messed around on a fun park for a number of years” before travelling to Alpine town Mayrhofen for six months a year where he trained in snowboard cross.

Clive, a skier, thanked his son’s then-coach Danny Chambers who he is now working with to encourage other children into the sport.

Mr Chambers got Nightingale to Europa Cup level which led to his selection for the World Cup, he said.

A crew of five Nightingale supporters have travelled to Cortina and will be celebrating tonight.

His mother Chris told PA: “It’s so hard to get to this point, it’s a constant battle with finance and fitness but they’ve made it.”

On learning they had become Britain’s first gold medallists on snow, she said: “It’s amazing, brilliant. No words can describe how I feel.”

Clive added: “It’s about looking to the future. The system needs a proper development plan to get these youngsters at the bottom of the pyramid. I’m sure it will come.”

A video after the victory showed the overjoyed pair in the snow wearing GB bobble hats as Clive shouted: “The parents of the world Olympic champion.”

Chris says “I changed his nappy” before the father adds “And so did I”.

“For me, it was all for gold,” said Bankes after the race.

“I ride like that anyway. I had to overtake, I can’t let those people stay in front. And I think that at last I let the instruments do the talking, and ended up in the right position each time.

“(I’m feeling) immense relief. For me, but also the team. I think that’s what is amazing. And I think that we’ve made it – we’re Olympic champs.”

Nightingale said he intended to make the most of making British sports history.

“Sadly I like to drink a bit too much, so there might be quite a big celebration with my family and friends tonight,” he said.

“They know me and I like a good celebration. I’ll have a good debrief over the next few days.”

This is the first time Great Britain has secured two golds at the same Winter Olympics after Matt Weston’s skeleton success.

Bankes and Nightingale are the fourth British athletes to win Olympic medals on snow, building on the bronze medals previously won by Jenny Jones in 2014, and both Billy Morgan and Izzy Atkin in 2018.