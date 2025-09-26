Most rail journeys under public ownership by middle of next year, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most rail journeys in Great Britain will be under public ownership by the middle of next year, the Transport Secretary is expected to announce.

Speaking at the party’s annual conference in Liverpool, Heidi Alexander is set to reveal the next four services to be brought into public ownership.

West Midlands Trains services will transfer on February 1 2026 and Govia Thameslink Railway’s services on May 31 2026, Ms Alexander will say. Chiltern Railways and Great Western Railway (GWR) services will then be the next to transfer.

Govia Thameslink is the largest train operator in the country, meaning that by the middle of next year eight in 10 services will be run by the public, the Department for Transport said.

In her speech, Ms Alexander is expected to say: “For too long our railways have been run in the interests of private profit, under a broken system that failed passengers over and over again.

“This Labour Government is calling time on 30 years of failure, frustration, fragmentation. We are returning our railways to the service of passengers.

“In February next year, West Midlands Trains will become the next operator to transfer into public ownership.

“And today I can go further, and announce that Govia Thameslink Railway, Chiltern Railways and Great Western Railway will follow.

“We said we would do it in our manifesto – and we are delivering on our promise.”

The Rail Public Ownership Bill was the first major piece of legislation passed by this Government, allowing ministers to take operators back into public control as their contracts expire.

Legislation to establish Great British Railways, the new organisation which will take responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the railways, will be introduced before the end of the year, the Department for Transport said.

Public ownership of Britain’s railways is already delivering for passengers, the department added. It said that Southeastern and LNER are delivering some of the lowest cancellation rates nationally, passengers in the north are now making journeys across Northern and TransPennine Express with just one ticket and new trains on South Western Railway have tripled in the four months since it came under public ownership.

Ms Alexander said: “Labour is building a railway fit for Britain’s future, owned by the public for the public. We’re rejecting the decline and neglect that was allowed to go on for far too long, and giving our railways, and our country, the renewal we need.

“We’re returning the railways to the service of passengers by reforming a broken system. Great British Railways will be a simpler, more unified railway that delivers reliable, comfortable, and more affordable journeys for all.

“It will take time, but we will sweep away decades of frustration, waste and pointless bureaucracy, and deliver a Great British Railway people can be proud of and rely on.”

Eddie Dempsey, RMT general secretary, said: “This is the kind of announcement that rail workers and passengers want to hear from a Labour government.

“Public ownership is hugely popular because it is a template for how our economy should be run, in the interests of working class people, not private profit.

“Our members want to see Great British Railways rolled out as soon as practically possible.”

Cat Hobbs, of campaign group We Own It, said: “It’s very exciting that the Government is bringing our railway into public ownership.

“Three out of four of us support this, including a majority of voters across all parties. It’s fantastic news that by the middle of next year, eight in 10 services will be in public hands where they belong.

“After 30 years of failed privatisation, public ownership can deliver real benefits for passengers – reinvesting profits, ending fragmentation, increasing accountability.

“Today is the 200th anniversary of the modern railway and with public ownership we’ve got a decent chance of having a railway this country can be proud of.”