Two officers investigated for gross misconduct after man dies in custody

Two police officers are being investigated for gross misconduct after the death of a man in custody.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into the death of Ellis Rocks, 26, who was found unresponsive in custody earlier this month after he was arrested in a hotel in Wigan.

The watchdog said two Greater Manchester Police officers were being investigated for potential gross misconduct and a further three were under investigation for potential breaches of police standards of professional behaviour at the level of misconduct.

An IOPC spokesman said the investigation remained in its early stages but no concerns had been identified about any use of force by officers.

Mr Rocks was detained inside the Britannia Hotel in Almond Brook Road in Standish just after 8.30pm on Thursday, July 31 and handcuffed and searched before being transferred to custody, the spokesman said.

An ambulance was called by detention officers at about 2.30am the following day when he was seen to be unresponsive and lying on the floor.

He died in hospital on August 3.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “We have been in contact with Mr Rocks’s family to update them on the progress of our investigation and they have been informed of the latest development. Our thoughts remain with all family and friends and anyone affected by his death.

“While we’ve notified a number of officers they are under investigation, this does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will automatically follow. At the end of our investigation, we will determine whether any individuals should face disciplinary proceedings.

“It’s important that we continue to carry out an independent and thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

CCTV from the custody suite and body-worn footage from the arrest has been reviewed as part of the investigation.

Following Mr Rocks’s death, a GMP spokesman said the force was aware of “comments and speculation online”.

In a statement earlier this month, the force said: “The man in question had been arrested on suspicion of drug offences, and in connection with an investigation into an assault in London.

“The arrest did not come in connection with any protest activity. The man was arrested at a location which does not house asylum seekers, and there were no protests in relation to this in Wigan on the day the man was taken into custody.”