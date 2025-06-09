Murder inquiry after boy, 14, stabbed in Manchester

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a “horrific incident” in north Manchester.

Police say two boys, aged 14 and 16, are under arrest on suspicion of murder and a girl, 14, and woman, 37, are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers were first called to the Nevin Road area of New Moston in the city at about 5pm on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The 14-year-old boy was found with stab wounds and despite the efforts of the emergency services and staff from an air ambulance, he later died in hospital.

Police said early investigations established the identities of possible suspects and after attending a nearby address, the woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A short time later, the boys aged 14 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of murder and the teenage girl was arrested overnight for assisting an offender, GMP said.

All four remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton of GMP said: “This incident will have shocked and saddened the local community, and distressed anyone who witnessed it.

“We are deploying significant resources to this murder investigation, and this led to quickly identifying potential suspects.

“We are still trying to establish the full circumstances around the incident – there will be a large police presence and several scenes in place while we continue to investigate this horrific incident.

“The boy’s family are being supported by our officers and we are determined to give them the answers they deserve.

“Despite making several arrests, this is still a live investigation, and we are looking for information, doorbell or dashcam footage, or eye-witness accounts from anyone who was in the area at the time quoting log 2250 of 8/6/25.

“Information can be reported to us by calling 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“You can also use the reporting tools on our website – always call 999 in an emergency.

“We will provide updates to the family and the community as the investigation continues.”