Detectives re-appeal for information on baby found in field

Detectives trying to identify a baby whose body was found in a field almost a year ago hope a distinctive piece of underwear will help them track down her parents.

The infant was named Ava after her remains were discovered by a dog walker near Ashtons Field in Salford, Greater Manchester, on November 20 last year.

In a re-appeal for information on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said a pair of ladies’ underwear, in size large and featuring a pattern of what are believed to be cartoon donkeys, was recovered from the scene.

DNA recovered from the material had not led them to the girl’s parents, a force spokesman said.

He added: “Our inquiries so far have led us to believe the underwear is not manufactured in the UK, but can be shipped wholesale.

“We hope given their distinctive nature that somebody recognises them.”

Detectives, who made an appeal on BBC’s Crimewatch Live on Wednesday, said Ava was believed to have been born at 38 to 39 weeks’ gestation and that the pregnancy may have been concealed or unregistered.

They revealed that the baby was believed to have been buried initially, before she was found on top of a layer of snow next to an area which may have been disturbed by animals.

Ongoing inquiries are being carried out with experts including an anthropologist, archaeologist, entomologist and dentist to establish Ava’s age, ethnicity, how long she may have been in the location she was found and any other facts, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley said: “This investigation so far has been extremely complex, but we are using every possible resource and expert available to us to uncover what happened to baby Ava.

“We have followed up on hundreds of public tips, which demonstrates the care the community have for helping us get answers for Ava, but unfortunately these have not resulted in a positive identification so far.

“It will soon be a year since Ava was discovered at Ashtons Field, which may bring up memories for her parents or those who may have known this family. I implore you to reach out to us, to a support network or another agency so we can help and support you.

“We are not giving up on getting justice for Ava, and would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1319 of 20/11/24.