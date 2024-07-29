Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Eight officers have been suspended by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) following a “deeply concerning” report of alleged racial discrimination.

GMP announced on Monday it had also placed an officer on restricted duties, and referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The suspensions are not related to the incident at Manchester Airport which saw a GMP officer suspended after a video circulated online of a man allegedly being kicked and stamped on the head.

Seven of the suspended officers are from the Bury district, and one is from Rochdale who was working in Bury at the time of the allegations.

The force said it has temporarily relocated officers to Bury to cover operational duties and minimise disruption within the district.

The head of GMP’s professional standards directorate, Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Allen, said: “The reports we have received are deeply concerning and I hope to reassure the community of Bury, the wider public, and the GMP workforce that a full and thorough investigation is being conducted into these matters.”

This follows GMP suspending five officers and placing two on restricted duties – all from the Bury district – on 17 July.

GMP also made a mandatory referral to the IOPC over that case on July 4 and the police watchdog began investigating the following day.

The IOPC said that the referral involved allegations the officers “openly engaged in conversations and either used, or failed to challenge, offensive language”.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: “Officers are expected to maintain exemplary standards of conduct and professionalism.

“This type of behaviour has the potential to undermine the public’s confidence and trust in policing, in addition to the impact it has on officers who conduct themselves with integrity.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation to establish the evidence and ensure any discriminatory behaviour is dealt with appropriately.

“This does not necessarily mean conduct proceedings or criminal charges will follow and the status of all officers will remain under review throughout the investigation.”

The IOPC said the second matter was referred to it on July 18, and it instructed GMP on July 23 to investigate it.