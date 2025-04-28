Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
‘XL bully’ destroyed by police arresting ‘men with machetes’

The incident happened as Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers arrested two 16-year-old boys.

Eric Williams
Monday 28 April 2025 19:45 BST
Police tasered the dog (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police tasered the dog (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

A dog believed to be an XL bully was destroyed by police in Manchester after officers were called to reports of “men with machetes”.

The incident happened as Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers arrested two 16-year-old boys after being called to Nutsford Vale Park, Levenshulme at around 6pm on Friday.

The force said the dog was “aggressive” and had been released “in an attempt to evade police”.

Videos shared on social media show the dog barking at, chasing and eventually lunging at two officers while they were trying to apprehend a suspect.

The officers can be seen running from the animal before hitting it with a baton and eventually using a Taser.

GMP said in a statement: “As officers arrived at the location, it’s believed that one of the men released a large dog, believed to be an XL bully, in an attempt to evade police.

“The dog was aggressive, and several tactics were utilised in an attempt to safely restrain the dog.

“To mitigate the danger posed to the public and officers at the scene, the dog was tasered.

“Sadly, it has since passed away.”

Two 16-year-old males have since been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon and were due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday April 28.

