Two men killed in Manchester synagogue terror attack named by police
Greater Manchester Police named the men killed as Adrian Daulby, 53 and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both from Crumpsall.
Two men killed in a terror attack at a synagogue in Manchester have been named by police.
Greater Manchester Police said Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died after Jihad Al-Shamie drove into a group of people outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue before stabbing a man.
Three others remain in hospital with serious injuries.
Al-Shamie was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack in Crumpsall on Thursday morning, which took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.
Greater Manchester Police said while formal identification is yet to take place, the families of Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz, both from Crumpsall, have been informed and offered support by family liaison officers.
On Friday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed extra officers would provide a “high visibility” presence in North Manchester, Bury, and Salford within Jewish communities and around synagogues.
There will also be increased visits to local places of worship, police added.