One person has died and nine more have been hospitalised after a fire at a block of high-rise flats in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said the blaze broke out on the 14th floor of the tower block - where around 100 people live - in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The force said a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five police officers who attended the site were taken to hospital, including one who suffered serious injuries. Four residents were reportedly also hospitalised.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire at the Green Court block of flats.

Sharn Basra, the assistant chief constable at Bedfordshire Police, said: “It is always sad when someone loses their life in a tragedy like this and my thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly passed away.

“This is also a stark reminder of the huge dangers the emergency services face every day. I want to thank everyone for their bravery and dedication in responding to this incident, in which one of our officers has been particularly badly injured.”