Greens to unveil new leadership after fiercely fought race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Green Party will unveil its new leadership on Tuesday after a fiercely fought contest.

Voting has closed in the race between front-running London Assembly member Zack Polanski, and joint candidates Adrian Ramsay MP and Ellie Chowns MP.

The result will determine the party’s direction over the coming years as it seeks to pitch itself as a serious progressive alternative to Labour, having increased its Commons representation to four MPs last year.

Throughout a sometimes fractious campaign, Mr Polanski has urged the Greens to be “bold” and pushed what he brands an “eco-populist” agenda, while his rivals emphasised a need to appeal to a wide range of voters.

Mr Ramsay, the incumbent co-leader and MP for Waveney Valley, and North Herefordshire MP Ms Chowns have accused him of using “polarising” language that only appeals to a “narrow segment” of the electorate.

Mr Polanski said: “They say I’m polarising but can’t name a single example.

“So let me give them one, it’s the 99% versus the 1%. If you’re not Shell or a billionaire, I’m on your side.”

Voting ran until August 30, with anyone who had joined the party by the end of July eligible to cast a ballot.

Mr Polanski’s insurgent campaign had encouraged people to sign up to the Greens ahead of the vote, leading to accusations of “entryism” from some of his opponents – accusations he has denied.

Unlike other parties, the Greens hold leadership elections every two years.

This year’s contest was to have been held in 2024, after Mr Ramsay and his co-leader Carla Denyer were elected for an extraordinary three-year term in 2021, but the poll was delayed in order to avoid a clash with the general election.

Ms Denyer decided not to stand for re-election in May this year.

It will be announced at an event in central London on Tuesday morning.