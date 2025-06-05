Who is Greg Monks? The ‘family man’ who went missing in Portugal after stag do

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body has been discovered in Portugal amid the search for missing Scottish tourist Greg Monks.

The 38-year-old disappeared in the coastal city of Albufeira, in the southern Algarve region, last month during a stag party.

Portuguese police said on Wednesday the body of a 38-year-old man had been found in the search for a missing Scottish tourist.

The Policia Judiciaria said the body was located in the Cerro de Aguia area.

Authorities said a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Who is Greg Monks and how did he disappear?

Greg Monks lived in Glasgow.

He worked as a mechanic for Doncaster-based Cementation Skanska, according to The Sun.

He was in Portugal for a five-day stag-do with his friends.

Mr Monks told his friends he was heading back to his holiday apartment after drinking on a night out, according to The Sun.

Police said the 38-year-old’s disappearance was reported to the Guarda Nacional Republicana on May 28 at around 8pm by a man who was on holiday with him.

His family and girlfriend flew out to assist in the search.

A body was discovered during the search for Mr Monks at the bottom of a ravine “a long way from the spot where he was last seen” on Wednesday, according to Portuguese daily newspaper Correi da Manha.

How have his family reacted?

After police discovered the body of a 38-year-old man, Mr Monk’s sister, Jillian, posted a tribute on social media.

“Didn’t think it would end like this,” she wrote.

“We are absolutely devastated! Greg was an amazing boy who everyone thought so highly of, Was friends with everyone and always made us laugh! We will miss him everyday!

“I just want to thank absolutely everyone for everything they done from sharing their posts to out looking, phoning everywhere to get CCTV.

Special thanks to Sharon Cooke Stacy McGhee Georgie Gould and Karen Winter for helping run the page and all you done for my brother. & to Yolanda Morgana Dan Birch Leonard Faria and Michael Hosey for doing all you could searching sorry if I have missed anyone, heads not 100% but everyone has been truly amazing. The support we have received from everyone has been out of this world.

“If love coulda saved you, you would live forever! Miss you forever brother.”