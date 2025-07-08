Gregg Wallace claims he has been cleared of misconduct allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Gregg Wallace has claimed he has been cleared of the “most serious and sensational accusations” against him ahead of a report examining the MasterChef host’s alleged misconduct.

The 60-year-old stepped away from hosting the BBC cooking competition, after a number of historical complaints came to light last year, which led to the external investigation by the show’s production company, Banijay UK.

A BBC News investigation reported that 13 people alleged Wallace had made inappropriate sexual comments across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

The production firm previously said Wallace is “committed to fully co-operating” with the external review while his lawyers have previously strongly denied “he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”, according to BBC News.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, he said: “I have taken the decision to speak out ahead of the publication of the Silkins (sic) report – a decision I do not take lightly.

“After 21 years of loyal service to the BBC, I cannot sit in silence while my reputation is further damaged to protect others.

“I have now been cleared by the Silkins (sic) report of the most serious and sensational accusations made against me.

“The most damaging claims (including allegations from public figures which have not been upheld) were found to be baseless after a full and forensic six-month investigation.”

The statement continued: “The BBC is choosing to allow BBC News to run with this uncorroborated tittle tattle in an attempt to ‘get ahead’ of the Silkin’s summary report and derail what has been an extremely thorough process.

“This feels to me like BBC News is chasing slanderous click-bait rather than delivering impartial journalism.

“To be clear, the Silkin’s Report exonerates me of all the serious allegations which made headlines last year and finds me primarily guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018.

“I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate. For that, I apologise without reservation. But I was never the caricature now being sold for clicks.

“I was hired by the BBC and MasterChef as the cheeky greengrocer. A real person with warmth, character, rough edges and all. For over two decades that authenticity was part of the brand. Now, in a sanitised world, that same personality is seen as a problem.

“My neurodiversity, now formally diagnosed as autism, was suspected and discussed by colleagues across countless seasons of MasterChef.

“I will not go quietly. I will not be cancelled for convenience. I was tried by media and hung out to dry well before the facts were established. The full story of this incredible injustice must be told and it is very much a matter of public interest.”

BBC spokesperson said: “Banijay UK instructed the law firm Lewis Silkin to run an investigation into allegations against Gregg Wallace. We are not going to comment until the investigation is complete and the findings are published.”

Banijay UK declined to comment on Wallace’s comments.