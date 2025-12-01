Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Greggs unveils new Christmas cards with a twist

Greggs said it designed the collection particularly for those who might be struggling to think of a Secret Santa gift

Josie Clarke
Monday 01 December 2025 00:01 GMT
Comments
Greggs staff reveal secret codes baked into pasties

High street favourite Greggs is bringing festive cheer with a unique twist this Christmas, launching its first-ever range of cards that come with the ultimate gift: a free sausage roll.

The "Ultimate Secret Santa Surprise" collection, available exclusively on Moonpig.com, features a £3.95 card.

This innovative card uses heat-activated ink to reveal a code for either a classic sausage roll or a vegan alternative. Shoppers can even personalise some designs, perhaps by adding a loved one's face to the iconic pastry.

Greggs stated the range was conceived to ease the stress of finding the perfect Secret Santa present or gifts for notoriously difficult recipients.

A recent survey commissioned by the baker highlighted that 43 per cent of individuals feel anxious about Secret Santa exchanges, with nearly a third (31 per cent) participating in two or more annually.

Furthermore, 67 per cent admit to last-minute panic buying for such events.

The range - called the 'Ultimate Secret Santa Surprise' - includes a £3.95 card featuring heat-activated ink that, when warmed, reveals a code to redeem a free sausage roll or vegan sausage roll (Casey Gutteridge)

A third (33 per cent) said they would be happy or delighted to receive a Greggs sausage roll as a gift and 10 per cent said it would make their Christmas Day to be given one.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “We’re all about bringing a smile to people’s faces, and what better way to do that at Christmas than with a card that comes with a tasty treat?

“Partnering with Moonpig means fans can now send festive wishes with a Greggs twist – whether it’s a laugh for your Secret Santa or a surprise for someone who’s tricky to shop for, our exclusive collection with Moonpig offers a fun way to say ‘Merry Christmas’… and yes, there’s a free sausage roll in it too.”

Moonpig UK marketing director Rachael Halliday said: “By teaming up with Greggs, we’re giving people a fun, thoughtful and easy way to show they care – because sometimes the smallest gestures, like a personalised card with a little treat inside, make the biggest impact.”

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 people on 14 November.

