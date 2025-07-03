Ex-GP found guilty of sex offences after carrying out ‘unnecessary’ genital exams

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former GP is facing jail after conducting “unnecessary” genital examinations on patients, including two teenage boys.

Gregory Manson, 56, has been found guilty of conducting groin exams even when his patients came in with coughs, headaches, back pain and knee sprains.

Some of his accusers said he pulled down their underwear without asking their permission.

Manson told jurors at Canterbury Crown Court that his medical examinations were “not sexually motivated at all” and were instead based on ruling out rare diseases which he had misdiagnosed in the past.

After originally working in South Africa, Manson qualified as a GP in the UK in 1998 and also worked as a GP trainer, programme director of GP training and GP appraiser for the General Medical Council before his dismissal in 2017.

Manson, of Tower Way, Canterbury, denied 18 offences of sexual assault and six of indecent assault in respect of nine victims.

On Thursday, he stared at the floor as jurors at Canterbury Crown Court returned their verdicts after 10 hours and 29 minutes of deliberation.

Manson was convicted by majority verdict of 12 sexual assaults and four indecent assaults against nine men which took place over almost two decades.

He was found not guilty of six offences, and two others were alternative charges which did not require verdicts.

Judge Simon Taylor KC warned Manson: “It will be a prison sentence, so you need to prepare for that.”

During the trial, the prosecution noted that “many examinations he performed were not medically justified” and that other GPs would not have carried them out.

“In truth Dr Manson took frequent opportunities to examine patients’ genitals, not because he needed to but because he wanted to,” said Jennifer Knight KC, prosecuting.

The earliest two victims of the former GP were brothers, and he was their doctor before and after they were 16, the court heard.

They both remember being taken to an examination room next to the consultant room before being told to sit on the bed and pull down their trousers and boxer shorts.

The older brother’s medical notes suggests that he was seen 11 times by Manson between the ages of 14 and 19, and he remembered his genitals being examined on “over half” of those visits.

Ms Knight said: “The examinations seemed to him (the victim) to be done professionally and as a young teenager, he assumed they were required.

“As he got older however, he became uncomfortable about these examinations and wondered whether they should be so frequent.”

Their mother told investigators she never met the former GP when they were young teenagers as she would stay in the waiting room.

Many of the examinations relate to what the former GP called “well person checks” which were offered to new patients at the surgery he worked for, the court heard.

Giving evidence last week, Manson said: “Part of your work as a GP is disease prevention and health promotion, we do that all the time.

“You’re looking for any pathology or disease that may be asymptomatic that somebody is not necessarily aware of.”

A professor of forensic medicine and GP, Ian Wall, was “surprised” that Manson considered testicular examination part of a new patient check during his review of Manson’s medical notes, jurors heard during the trial.

Manson added: “When I worked in South Africa, particularly in many hospitals that didn’t have facilities to further investigate things, your training was very much in examination and being thorough with examinations. An MRI was not available in Soweto.”

He told the court about his early work as a GP and why losing patients had made him conduct more “thorough” investigations.

The former GP said that every doctor remembered their “first death”, and his was a man who had arrived with what was initially thought to be a stomach ulcer but was in fact an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

“When you have experiences like this and you examine an abdomen you are haunted,” said Manson.

Opening the case, Ms Knight told jurors: “Dr Manson performed unnecessary examinations of male patients’ genitals without offering a chaperone or providing any proper explanation to the patients involved of the reason for the examination, and without wearing gloves.

“Dr Manson also failed to document in patients’ notes the fact that such examinations had taken place or what his findings if any were.”

Following his conviction, Will Bodiam from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “These patients trusted Manson as he was their GP and he abused that trust in an appalling way, carrying out intimate examinations which were not all medically justified.

“They described their discomfort at what happened to them and some of them actively tried to avoid seeing Manson because of their previous experiences with him.

“On several occasions, the victims were not even given the option to consent to the examinations and had their underwear removed with no warning.”

He added: “This is not what patients should expect from their GPs.”

Manson will be sentenced on July 4, and remains on bail until then, with new conditions of residence and that he does not enter an international airport, train station or port.