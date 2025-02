Pufferfish crowned winner of The Masked Singer 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pufferfish has been crowned winner of The Masked Singer 2025.

The triumphant celebrity, who had masked their identity in an elaborate costume, was revealed to be musical theatre star and Les Miserables actress Samantha Barks in the final of the ITV1 show.

Barks, 34, who played Elsa in West End musical Frozen last year, said: “I’ve had the best time, I really have had the best time.

“Underneath the mask I’ve been smiling so hard it’s hurting my cheeks. It’s been amazing.

“Thank you all so much for your lovely comments.”

Later, in a post to Instagram, she added: “The Pufferfish is out the bag!!!

“Thank you so much to everyone at the Masked Singer @itv for being so kind and making it such a fabulous experience.

“I have loved watching everyone playing along and guessing!!”.

The runner-up, Dressed Crab, was Grammy award-winning singer Gregory Porter, who said the show “was just straight-up fun”.

The first finalist to have their identity revealed was Scottish singer Marti Pellow, the former lead singer of pop group Wet Wet Wet.

Pellow, who had been dressed as Wolf, said: “I’ve had a fantastic time. It’s just been an incredible experience for me.”

TV presenter and comedian Joel Dommett opened the final of the series with a rendition of Blondie’s One Way Or Another before introducing panellists Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama, Davina McCall and Danny Jones – who won the show last year as Piranha.

In the first set of performances Wolf sang Poker Face by Lady Gaga while Pufferfish sang Baby One More Time by Britney Spears.

Panellist Jones guessed the singer behind the fish mask could be singer Perrie Edwards, while Ross thought it could be Nicole Scherzinger.

Elsewhere, Dressed Crab impressed with a performance of Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers, which Dommett said was “beautiful”.

The finalists were also joined by past contestants to sing duets.

Knitting (Claire Richards) and Wolf sang With You I’m Born Again, famously performed by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright, while Pufferfish sang Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart with Piranha (Jones).

Porter, in his Dressed Crab costume, was joined by Airfryer (Keala Settle) and they performed Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, as sung by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Barks’ final performance was One Night Only from the musical Dreamgirls.