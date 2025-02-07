Grenfell Tower set to be demolished amid backlash from survivors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grenfell Tower is set to be demolished in a process that will take around two years.

The government said on Friday the tower, which was preserved after the horrific blaze ripped through the building and killed 72 people in June 2017, will be “carefully” taken down.

Ministers had been met with criticism from some bereaved and survivors of the fire following a private meeting earlier this week.

Housing secretary Angela Rayner is understood to have been met with gasps from shocked families and survivors on Wednesday after she told them it would be knocked down.

Grenfell United, which represents some of the bereaved and survivors of the June 2017 fire, claimed the voices of many loved ones had been ignored.

"Angela Rayner could not give a reason for her decision to demolish the tower,” a spokesperson said.

open image in gallery Bereaved families and survivors of the Grenfell disaster said ‘no-one’ supported Rayner’s decision to demolish the building ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

"She refused to confirm how many bereaved and survivors had been spoken to in the recent, short four-week consultation.

"But judging from the room alone – the vast majority of whom were bereaved – no one supported her decision. But she claims her decision is based on our views."

However, Downing Street said Ms Rayner offered bereaved family members and survivors "the opportunity to meet in person and online at different times and places", and has "heard many views" through the process.

"She's had multiple engagements with the community on multiple occasions. There is absolutely no suggestion she hasn't engaged with the community on what is clearly a deeply emotive and personal issue for everyone involved."

Rayner pledged to ensure that materials from the site, communal areas of the tower or parts of the tower can be carefully removed and returned to be included in the memorial if the community wishes.

open image in gallery Rayner pledged to ensure that materials from the site could be salvaged for a memorial ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

No changes will take place before the eighth anniversary in June.

What is left of the tower has stood in place in the years since the fire, with a covering on the building featuring a large green heart accompanied by the words “forever in our hearts”.

Sir Keir Starmer said on Thursday that the victims of the disaster must always be “in our mind’s eye”, when asked about their claims of a lack of consultation.

Engineering experts have said that while the tower remains stable, and it is safe for people to live, work and study nearby, its condition will worsen over time and there is no realistic prospect of bringing it back into use.

Fire damage to the upper levels of the tower has been made worse by weather, according to a 2020 report.

A government spokesperson said: “The deputy prime minister has considered independent expert advice. Engineering advice says that the Tower is significantly damaged.

“It remains stable because of the measures put in place to protect it, but even with installation of additional props, the condition of the building will continue to worsen over time.

“Engineers also advise it is not practicable to retain many of the floors of the building in place as part of a memorial that must last in perpetuity.

“Taking the engineering advice into account, the deputy prime minister concluded that it would not be fair to keep some floors of the building that are significant to some families whilst not being able to do so for others and knowing that, for some, this would be deeply upsetting.”