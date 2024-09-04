Jump to content

Watch live: Grenfell inquiry chair makes statement as final report published seven years after tragedy

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 04 September 2024 10:49
Watch live as Grenfell inquiry chair Sir Martin Moor-Bick delivers a statement on Wednesday 4 September.

A long-awaited report into the deaths of 72 people in the fire at Grenfell Tower is due to be published more than seven years after the blaze.

The lengthy document – the final report of the inquiry into the 2017 disaster – is expected to lay out in detail its findings around the actions of corporate firms in the construction industry, the local authority, London Fire Brigade and government.

Families of those killed have insisted it must be a “landmark report” which prompts widescale change after what was described as a “spider’s web of blame” was spun during inquiry hearings.

A report in 2019, from the first phase of the inquiry, concluded the tower’s cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the “principal” reason for the rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread of the blaze.

This final report, which follows further hearings on the tower’s 2016 refurbishment, will present conclusions on how the west London block of flats came to be in a condition which allowed the flames to spread so quickly.

