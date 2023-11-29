MP labels grey squirrels ‘Hamas of the squirrel world’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A DUP MP has blasted grey squirrels as the “Hamas of the squirrel world” in a parliamentary debate.

Jim Shannon compared the common rodent to the terrorist group that killed 1,200 civilians taking 200 hostages on October 7 during a debate on the control of the grey squirrel population.

Mr Shannon said: “The Ards Red Squirrel Group is full of fantastic volunteers who work tirelessly to protect the future of the red squirrel in my constituency of Strangford, particularly at Mount Stewart.

“The organisation is led by the National Trust Mount Stewart ranger team, and they are in constant contact with local landowners to monitor red squirrels and eradicate any greys that venture in.

Jim Shannon speaks in Parliament (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

“Indeed, the issue is the very presence of grey squirrels – grey squirrels are the Hamas of the squirrel world.”

He went on to suggest there should be “greater integration” between the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and local red squirrel groups in the devolved institutions to ensure they have the “means necessary to preserve and expand the red squirrel species throughout Northern Ireland”.

Grey squirrels from North America were introduced in the UK in the 1800s and are a major threat to native red squirrel populations.

They outcompete the red squirrels for food and space, as they are prolific breeders. Grey squirrels also carry a virus called squirrelpox, which they are actually immune to, but can spread the disease to red squirrels, therefore decimating the local populations.

