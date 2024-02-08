Ban on greyhound racing wont drive sport underground because ‘tracks are too big’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It is impossible for a ban on greyhound racing to drive the sport underground due to the size of the tracks involved, an MSP has said.

Scottish Greens Mark Ruskell said greyhound racing tracks are so big they can be “seen from space”, as he launched a consultation on his planned member’s Bill to outlaw the sport.

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) has suggested a ban north of the border would simply mean races take place illegally and without regulation.

Scotland currently only has one operating track, which is not regulated by the GBGB, the Thornton Stadium in Fife.

Mr Ruskell was joined by a seven-year-old female greyhound named Bluesy as he launched his consultation at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell stands with former greyhound racing dog (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

He told the PA news agency: “It was actually when I rehomed a former racing greyhound myself that I saw a lot of the problems.

“The injuries that come as a result of racing that these animals then have to deal with for the rest of their lives.”

He said animal welfare charities support his call for a ban, as the speed of the dog racing can lead to “horrific” injuries.

Mr Ruskell continued: “I’ve met greyhound racing trainers over the years and no doubt many of them do love their dogs and take good care of them.

“But there’s nothing to stop them continuing to take care of them and to treat them as pets if this Bill is passed at Holyrood.”

Greyhound racing is primarily about gambling, he said.

Asked if he is concerned the sport may end up going underground, he said: “Quite frankly that’s impossible because greyhound racing tracks are very large.

“You could see them from space, so I don’t know where they would go underground, it simply couldn’t happen.”

Mr Ruskell will seek support from other MSPs before formally introducing his Bill to the Scottish Parliament. His consultation is open until May 1.