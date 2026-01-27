Ground rents to be capped under Labour’s leasehold shake-up
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the news on TikTok
Sweeping government reforms will cap ground rents for leaseholders in England and Wales at £250 annually.
The changes, designed to give homeowners greater control over their properties, also include a ban on new leasehold flats and grant existing leaseholders the right to switch to commonhold.
Making the major announcement in a video posted on TikTok, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I’ve spoken to so many people who say this will make a difference to them worth hundreds of pounds.
“That’s really important because the cost of living is the single most important thing across the country.”
The reforms will be published in the draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill, which will be introduced on Tuesday.
