Guide Dogs puppies form guard of honour at Premiership Women’s Rugby match

Gloucester Hartpury and Sale Sharks rugby players were treated to a guard of honour formed by Guide Dogs puppies as they entered the pitch ahead of their Premiership Women’s Rugby match.

The dogs, all in training to become assistance dogs for visually impaired people, visited Kingsholm Stadium as part of their socialisation training and to celebrate the work of volunteer trainers, the charity said.

The puppies lined up on the pitch as the players ran out ahead of Gloucester Hartpury’s 40-24 victory against Sale.

Gloucester Hartpury co-captain Zoe Stratford – also captain of England Women’s Rugby team – was one of the stars cheered on by the guide dogs, and later cosied up to one young pup, 18-month-old Labrador Bailey.

The Red Roses captain said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to support Guide Dogs at this Saturday’s match.

“The work they do changes lives, helping people build confidence, independence, and connection through their amazing dogs.

“As players, we’re proud to stand behind such an incredible cause and help raise awareness for the difference they make every day.”

Accompanied by their volunteer puppy raisers, the dogs experienced the matchday environment to help them get used to large crowds and loud noises.

Among the Guide Dogs volunteers attending Saturday’s match was Sheila Ross, from Bristol, who was accompanied by nine-month-old puppy Owain.

Ms Ross said: “Many assume guide dogs are born ready to work, but it takes nearly two years of training from birth.

“Socialisation is vital because guide dogs need to navigate the real world safely with their future owners.

“We practise walking in crowds, encountering other dogs, and settling in noisy or busy environments.

“This prepares them to give their future owners as normal a life as possible.”

She added: “Many visually impaired people enjoy sports, so it is key puppies are trained to adapt to venues and crowds.”

The moment also aimed to raise awareness of the charity’s ongoing need for more volunteers.

“Volunteers are the foundation of what Guide Dogs do,” Ms Ross said.

“Breeding stock holders and puppy raisers are at the very start of the journey.

“Without us, the rest of the chain – training and placing the dogs with visually impaired people – wouldn’t happen.

“It’s a role that requires time, dedication, and patience, but the rewards are immense.”

Before they head into formal training, each puppy spends their early years with a volunteer puppy raiser to learn basic cues and grow in confidence, the charity said.

Genevieve Shore, executive chairwoman of Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR), said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Guide Dogs to a PWR fixture this weekend.

“Their work has a life-changing impact on hundreds of thousands of people living with a vision impairment and seeing the puppies-in-training take their first steps in such a busy matchday environment is really special.

“As a league, we’re proud to help shine a light on the incredible role volunteers and these future guide dogs play in supporting people with sight loss.”

It costs around £77,000 to breed, raise and train each guide dog, and Guide Dogs relies almost entirely on public donations and volunteers to continue its work, the charity said.