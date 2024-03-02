Guinea pig abandoned with heartbreaking note at London Tube station
The adorable pet - aged around six months to a year - was discovered at Canning Town station
The RSPCA have appealed for information after a guinea pig was abandoned at a London tube station with a note reading “I need a new owner”.
The adorable pet - aged around six months to a year - was discovered at Canning Town station at around 4:20pm on February 18.
Sadly there was no CCTV in the area where he was left in a cage with the note taped to it.
The guinea pig has been named DiscoPig and will be available to rehome from the RSPCA along with a mate soon.
While DiscoPig was found to be “healthy and well cared for”, staff at the RSPCA are concerned that the animal had been left alone.
“He seemed healthy and well cared for. It’s very sad that someone has abandoned their pet in this way,” RSPCA inspector Shahnaz Ahmad, who collected the pet and took him to an RSPCA centre, said.
They added: “This guinea pig was found alone, guinea pigs are naturally sociable and normally prefer to be with one or more guinea pigs.
“A guinea pig can develop abnormal behaviour and may suffer if they are left without company.”
Inspector Ahmad also urged people struggling to take care of their pets to reach out to charities for help rather than abandoning them adding: “We encourage people to reach out to local animal welfare charities for help with pet care, rather than leaving them in a vulnerable situation like this.
“Abandoning pets in such a manner is an incredibly cruel thing to do and never the answer.”
If anyone has information about the incident contact the RSPCA’s appeal line confidentially on 0300 123 8018.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies