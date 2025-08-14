London hospital forced to evacuate 150 people after suspected chemical incident
Firefighters rush to scene as patients and medical staff told to leave Guy’s Hospital in Southwark
A major London hospital has been forced to evacuate 150 people after a suspected chemical incident.
The London Fire Brigade was called to Guy’s Hospital in Southwark shortly before 9am on Thursday.
Dramatic images show crowds of people outside the hospital, with an elderly woman with a walking stick seen being escorted by a firefighter in one.
An eyewitness said she has seen “people covered with wet towels/blankets” amid multiple emergency services vehicles and cordons that have been put in place.
Philippa Garrott told the Express: “I saw several fire engines and ambulances parked outside the Shard exit of London Bridge Station this morning, at about 9.45am. All of Guy's Hospital staff appeared to have been evacuated out onto St Thomas Street, and there were various police/fire cordons in place. Someone appeared to be covered with wet towels/blankets, but I couldn't see properly.”
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters are responding to reports of a chemical incident at Guy’s Hospital.
“Two fire engines, two Fire Rescue Units, a Command Unit and specialist hazardous materials officers have been sent to the scene. Crews are carrying out operations to ventilate the building.
“Around 150 people have been evacuated from the basement and ground floor levels of the hospital by firefighters and hospital staff.
“The brigade was first called about the incident at 8.49am, with crews from Whitechapel, Dowgate, Euston and surrounding fire stations sent to the scene.”
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
