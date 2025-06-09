MP calls for ‘chronic under-supply’ of Gypsy and Traveller sites to be addressed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Labour MP has called on the Government to address the “chronic under-supply” of Gypsy and Traveller sites across England.

Mary Kelly Foy said planning decisions on these sites “have frequently been underpinned by prejudice”, with just 30 created over the past 30 years.

The MP for City of Durham tabled an amendment to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill which proposes that Gypsy and Traveller sites are included in spatial development strategies.

Speaking in the Commons, she said: “Today I rise to speak to amendment 134, in my name, that works towards addressing a long-standing and deeply entrenched failure in our planning system, the chronic under-supply of Gypsy and Traveller sites across England.

“And my amendment seeks to increase fairness into the system to enable, rather than hinder, the provision of adequate, culturally appropriate accommodation for Gypsy and Traveller communities.

“For too long, the accommodation needs of Gypsies and Travellers have been overlooked by the planning system.”

She added: “The Government has committed to delivering 1.5 million new homes by 2029, if that ambition is to be truly inclusive, it must include everyone, and that means by making space, literally and politically, for communities who have been moved on, fenced off and forgotten.”

Ms Foy said just 30 sites have been created over the past 30 years, adding: “Decisions on Gypsy and Traveller sites have frequently been underpinned by prejudice, whether overt or institutional.

“Too often, proposed developments are blocked or delayed by local opposition that’s not met with political will or leadership.

“Site delivery also suffers from a lack of inclusion at the strategic planning level, where Gypsy and Traveller site provision can be absent from local plans and excluded from land allocations. And this absence isn’t an accident, it’s a result of years of structural marginalisation that this Bill must now correct.”

Ms Foy said the UK is “seeing a troubling trend” with the number of socially rented pitches declining.

She argued that leaving out Gypsy and Traveller sites from future strategies would be “repeating mistakes of the past”.