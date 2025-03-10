Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A crew stuck on a beached cargo ship in the Humber estuary has been delivered vital food and water supplies - and will soon receive donations of sweets from concerned locals.

H&S Wisdom became lodged on a sandbank on 2 March after travelling from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, one day earlier - and it may not be able to move again until tides become high enough at the end of this month.

Further efforts by authorities to refloat the ship are likely to begin around 28 March, meaning it may not be until April before the crew are on their way again. The ship had become stuck while it was on its way to Gunness Wharf Port, near Scunthorpe.

“It's quite a few years now since a vessel went to ground in that area like this, a good 20 years,” Dave Roberts, chairman of Humber Rescue, told The Independent.

open image in gallery There is unlikely to be another attempt to refloat the ship until the end of March ( Man with Flying Camera/YouTube )

The vessel is loaded with steel, Mr Roberts said, and has around six people on board. Rescuers attempted three times to get the ship moving again but struggled due to the falling tides.

Mr Roberts, who has been a member of Humber Rescue for 35 years, explained: “The tides have fallen off. When it went to ground, it was quite a big [high] tide, now the tides are reducing quite a lot, are dropping about two metres.”

H&S Wisdom, an 82-metre-long ship bearing the Netherlands flag, will not be able to move again until the next spring tide, when the water is at its highest, Mr Roberts said, adding that the only alternative way to move the ship would be to remove the ship’s cargo onto barges using a crane.

This week, Humber Rescue made a fourth trip this week to deliver food and water supplies to the crew members onboard.

open image in gallery The crew are expected to stay onboard until the ship moves again ( Man with Flying Camera/YouTube )

But the mood appeared positive on the ship despite being isolated on the sand bank. “When the crew went the other day, the crew were quite happy to stay there, they were quite talkative when the crew went with the stores,” Mr Roberts said. “I think they were quite glad to see the stores.”

After learning of the plight of the ship crew, local residents are stepping in to provide vital care packages as those onboard face weeks of not moving.

“We've been approached by some people to take some parcels out to them from donations. People want to take them sweets and stuff,” said Mr Roberts. “We’ve had one email from a lady who said she’s got some parcels.”

The Humber estuary, where the ship ran aground, has “unpredictable” and “shifting” sand banks which are monitored on a daily basis.