Dad of girl, 14, attacked by Hadush Kebatu hits out at ‘irresponsible’ justice system

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sex offender's mistaken release from prison caused his teenage victim "so much stress and anxiety", her father has said as he condemned the error as “unbelievably irresponsible”.

Hadush Kebatu, jailed in September for a year for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford on Friday morning, instead of an immigration detention centre.

The migrant, who resided at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, during the assault, travelled from Chelmsford to London before his arrest on Sunday morning in Finsbury Park.

In a statement read out by Shane Yerrell, Independent councillor for Epping Forest District Council (EFDC), the victim’s father said his traumatised daughter had been slowly regaining her confidence after the events.

“Friday’s news has caused her so much stress and anxiety,” he said.

“She feared seeing him again in the high road and him recognising her. I’m really worried for my daughter’s mental health and wellbeing because of this assault.

“This man is a real danger to young women and children and for him to be wrongly released and walking the streets freely just four months after carrying out two sexual assaults, only five weeks after being sentenced, all because of a system failure on Friday is unbelievably irresponsible.”

open image in gallery Hadush Kebatu’s teenage victim was said to be ‘stressed and anxious’ about his mistaken release (Metropolitan Police/PA) ( PA Media )

He said the entire family feel “massively let down and infuriated” by the prison, police, justice system and Government.

“They have all failed, not just us as a family, but they have failed everyone in the country,” the father said.

“I had to find out from a reporter that my daughter’s attacker was accidentally released in the day, then be sent images and videos of him walking around throughout the day before the police even alerted her mother.

“Then later that day when I attended HMP Chelmsford to seek some answers I was greeted with hostility and complete disregard for anything I said or asked, totally disrespecting me and my family.”

The father, who expressed hopes that Kebatu will be deported “immediately”, also said he feared the sex offender would hurt someone else.

“If anything had happened to another child or female then that would have been on the heads of HMP Chelmsford, as well as the police and the justice system and our Labour Government,” he said.

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.

The Bell Hotel, where Kebatu was living before his conviction, became the focal point of demonstrations and counter-protests over the summer following his criminal charges, which eventually led to demonstrations outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.

A group of around 60 protesters holding union and St George’s flags gathered outside the Essex hotel on Sunday evening.

open image in gallery The Bell Hotel became the focal point of demonstrations and counter-protests over the summer (Lucy North/PA)

The hotel is at the centre of an ongoing High Court battle between EFDC and Somani Hotels, which owns the Bell.

The council is currently waiting to find out whether it has been successful in its bid for a High Court injunction blocking asylum seekers from being housed there.

EFDC launched the legal action claiming that accommodating asylum seekers there breaches planning rules, and the company opposes the claim.

The Home Office has intervened in the case, telling the court the council’s bid is “misconceived”.

The Bell has been used to house single adult males since April, with barristers for the Home Office telling the court that it currently houses around 95 people.

It first housed asylum seekers from May 2020 to March 2021 and accommodated single adult males from October 2022 to April 2024, with the council taking no enforcement action.

EFDC was granted a temporary injunction in mid-August but this was overturned at the Court of Appeal later that month.