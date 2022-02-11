A police station has been sealed off after suspected chemicals were handed in.

Hailsham Police Station, in East Sussex, has been closed while surrounding roads have also been blocked off.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “A cordon is in place around Hailsham Police Station after suspected chemical substances were handed in to the front office following a house clearance.

“Surrounding roads have been closed as a precaution to ensure the safety of those in the vicinity.

“Please avoid the area.”

Wealden District Council also urged people to stay clear of the area, writing on Twitter: “We are aware of this ongoing incident in Hailsham and are working with @sussex_police.

“Please avoid the area where possible.”

