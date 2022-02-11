Hailsham ‘chemical’ incident: Public warned to stay away as police station cordoned off
A police station has been sealed off after suspected chemicals were handed in.
Hailsham Police Station, in East Sussex, has been closed while surrounding roads have also been blocked off.
Sussex Police said in a statement: “A cordon is in place around Hailsham Police Station after suspected chemical substances were handed in to the front office following a house clearance.
“Surrounding roads have been closed as a precaution to ensure the safety of those in the vicinity.
“Please avoid the area.”
Wealden District Council also urged people to stay clear of the area, writing on Twitter: “We are aware of this ongoing incident in Hailsham and are working with @sussex_police.
“Please avoid the area where possible.”
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies