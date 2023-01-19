Drinking energy drinks accelerates hair loss for men, study finds

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Stress, poor diet, and underlying medical conditions are all known causes of hair loss, but a recent study has suggested energy drinks are too.

A group of Chinese scientists have claimed men who chug cans of energy drinks, fizzy drinks, sports drinks, and even sweetened tea and coffee are at greater risk of suffering from hair loss.

Experts from Tsinghua University in Beijing gathered 1,000 men who were required to consume between one and three litres of the drinks each week.

They noticed that those who consumed more than one sweetened drink each day were at a 42 per cent greater risk of experiencing hair loss, in comparison to men who did not drink high-caffeine and sugar drinks.

Men who admitted that they were experiencing hair loss also said that they consumed on average 12 sweetened drinks per week.

Those who consumed more than one sweetened drink each day were at a 42 per cent greater risk of experiencing hair loss (Getty Images)

In the journal Nutrients, researchers looked into the habits of over a thousand Chinese men between the ages of 18 to 45 and studied them over four months.

During this time frame, they had to log their eating habits, as well as the background surrounding their mental health.

The study also revealed that those who ate more fast food and fewer vegetables also experienced hair loss at a faster rate.

In addition, those who have been known to experience anxiety were said to be at greater risk.

A healthy diet has long been a common belief that can prevent hair loss.

The Sun quotes dermatologist Dr Sharon Wong as having said: “Hair follicle cells are the second fastest dividing cells in the body and require all the nutrients of a well-balanced healthy diet.

“This includes lean proteins, good carbohydrates and fats, vitamins and minerals, but there is no one superfood for hair.

“As hair is not an essential structure for survival, the body does not prioritise the use of nutrients for hair growth.

“Nutritional deficiencies and crash diets are a common cause of hair thinning and shedding.”