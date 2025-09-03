Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A unique piece of Cold War history, designed to withstand a nuclear blast, is set to go under the hammer. This subterranean dwelling, perfect for a doomsday prepper, carries a low starting bid of just £20,000.

Its entrance, discreetly located amidst blackberry brambles on a hillside in the village of Hallen, overlooks farm fields and the River Severn estuary. However, the underground chamber itself offers no external view.

This bunker is one of approximately 1,500 shelters built across the UK for the Royal Observer Corps, a civil defence organisation. Their purpose was to safely monitor blast waves and fallout from nuclear attacks that, thankfully, never came. Most now sit empty, though they occasionally come up for resale since being decommissioned and sold to the public in the 1990s.

Last year, a bunker listed for a minimum of £15,000 sold at auction for £48,000 in Yorkshire Dales National Park in northern England. The buyers later submitted plans to turn it into a tourist attraction.

From the outside, the relics are more eyesore than architectural wonder — just a couple steps and a block of concrete with a chain securing the entrance. On the inside, there’s also not much to look at.

open image in gallery In this photo provided by David Plaister Ltd, the inside of a Cold War era bunker is seen in Bristol, England, Aug. 1, 2025. (David Plaister Ltd via AP)

The writers of the promotional materials had to dig deep to put some polish on the drab, cramped and isolated quarters.

“Ideal for those with a unique taste for historical relics and rare investment opportunities,” says the listing by David Plaister Ltd. Auctions.

A floor plan shows Room One — the only room — and describes it as a “discreetly integrated underground room, perfect as a private wine cellar, safe room, or secure utility area.”

It’s a spartan space of 128 square feet (11.8 square meters) with peeling paint, a stained floor, some shelving, a small desk-like surface against the wall, two plastic chairs and a single metal bed frame with no mattress.

open image in gallery In this photo provided by David Plaister Ltd, the inside of a Cold War era bunker is seen in Bristol, England, Aug. 1, 2025. (David Plaister Ltd via AP)

There’s a tiny hallway where a ladder descends from the hatch above and a tiny space marked as a water closet that photos reveal to contain a crude chemical toilet.

The property last sold in 1995 for 95,000 pounds, but that included the land where the owner lives, said Sophie Thorne who is coordinating the Sept. 25 auction.

The bunker is being divided from the larger property and will be sold separately. The owner, who is staying put, has never had to hunker down in the bunker.

“It’s just kind of part of the property that she bought,” Thorne said. “She had no particular need for it, which is good.”