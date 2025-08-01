Hostage families: Releases will play ‘no part’ in UK plan to recognise Palestine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British families of hostages taken by Hamas say they have been told that the release of those still held would “play no part” in the UK’s plans to recognise Palestine and urged the Prime Minister to change course.

Sir Keir Starmer announced earlier this week that the UK would take the step of recognising Palestine in September ahead of the UN General Assembly unless Israel meets certain conditions.

Members of four British families met with Foreign Office officials on Thursday night seeking clarification on whether conditions would also be placed on Hamas, their lawyers said in a statement.

“However, it was clear from the meeting last night that the British Government’s policy will not help the hostages, and could even hurt them,” they said.

“We do not say this lightly, but it was made obvious to us at the meeting that although the conditions for recognising a Palestinian state would be assessed ‘in the round’ in late-September, in deciding whether to go ahead with recognition, the release or otherwise of the hostages would play no part in those considerations.

“In other words, the ‘vision for peace’ which the UK is pursuing… may well involve our clients’ family members continuing to rot in Hamas dungeons.”

The statement also raised concerns that the UK offer would disincentivise Hamas from agreeing to a ceasefire deal.

Sir Keir had said the UK would only refrain from recognising Palestine if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire, and signs up to a long-term peace process over the next two months.

While he also called for Hamas to immediately release all remaining Israeli hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and “accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza”, he did not explicitly say these would factor into whether recognition would go ahead.

He stressed on Friday that “our demands on Hamas have not changed” and said that when the UK assesses how far the parties have met the steps set out ahead of the UN General Assembly “of course that includes the terrorists of Hamas”.

“Everything we do in the Middle East is aimed at getting the hostages out, getting humanitarian aid to civilians, and accelerating the process towards peace,” he wrote in an op-ed for Jewish News.

The families have a range of views on what the future political settlement should look like but their priority is to keep the hostages “above political games,” their lawyers said.

They are now urging the Prime Minister to “change course before it is too late”.

“At a minimum, the British hostage families request that the Government confirm that without the hostages being released, there can be no peace, and that this will be an important part of its decision as to whether to proceed with recognition and its current plan.”

Sir Keir said that he “particularly” listens to hostages after criticism of his plans from Emily Damari, a British-Israeli who was held captive by Hamas.

The families of Ms Damari and freed hostage Eli Sharabi were among those who met with the Foreign Office.

Also present were relatives of Nadav Popplewell, who died while held captive, as well as those of Oded Lifshitz, who died, and Yocheved Lifschitz, who was released.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said that the UK will not get into a “to and fro” with Hamas over the recognition plans and that “we don’t negotiate with terrorists, Hamas are terrorists”.

US President Donald Trump disagrees with Sir Keir’s plans, as well as those of France and Canada, which have also pledged their countries will recognise Palestine.

“He feels as though that’s rewarding Hamas at a time where Hamas is the true impediment to a ceasefire and to the release of all of the hostages,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

A Government spokesperson said: “We have announced our intention to recognise Palestine in September to protect the viability of the two-state solution. The first step in that process must be a ceasefire and there is no question about that.

“Our demands on Hamas have not changed. For there to be any chance of peace, the hostages must be released. Hamas must lay down its weapons and commit to having no future role in the governance of Gaza.

“We must also see significant progress on the ground including the supply of humanitarian support and for Israel to rule out annexations in the West Bank, and a commitment to a long-term sustainable peace.

“We will make an assessment ahead of UNGA on how far both Israel and Hamas have met the steps we set out. No one side will have a veto on recognition through their actions or inactions.”